Trump Sets Deadline For Ceasefire Before Alaska Talks With Putin

Trump and Putin will meet in Alaska next Friday to discuss ending the Ukraine crisis, with Trump warning of more sanctions if Russia rejects a ceasefire.
Zelensky rejected any deal made without Ukraine’s consent, calling such agreements “decisions against peace.”
The White House is open to a trilateral meeting, but VP Vance said a Zelensky-Putin meeting before the summit would not be productive.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet next Friday to discuss methods to stop the crisis in Ukraine, according to an agreement between the US and Russia.
The meeting was announced by Trump last Friday, the same day he set a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or else the United States will apply additional sanctions.
According to PTI, there has been little progress toward peace between Russia and Ukraine after three rounds of negotiations this summer that were arranged at Trump's request.
Alaska, which the US purchased from Russia more than 150 years ago, will host the high-stakes summit between Trump and Putin. The remote state, located only a few miles from Russia on the northwest frontier of the North American continent, still has remnants of Russian influence.
BBC reported that, according to a White House official, Trump is open to meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a trilateral setting.
However, as the Russian leader first desired, it is still a Trump-Putin summit. Zelensky says any agreements without Kyiv's consent will be "dead decisions" in response to the news of the Alaska summit. Additionally, Zelensky expressed his opinions on Telegram on Friday after Trump stated that an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv would require "some swapping of territories."
"We will not reward Russia for what it has perpetrated," Zelensky stated.
"Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace."
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that Zelensky might meet with Trump and Putin later. However, he stated that Zelensky's meeting with Putin before Trump's summit with the Russian leader in Alaska would not be "productive" at this time.
"Fundamentally, the president of the United States has to be the one to bring these two together," he stated.
According to reports, the US president claimed on Friday that a deal "to stop the killing" is "very close". He also has reportedly floated some thoughts on what may be necessary for both sides to agree to stop the fighting.