Kate Middleton’s Life Through 51 Pictures – View Pics

After months of speculations and numerous conspiracy theories, Kate Middleton finally came out a couple of days back and disclosed about being diagnosed with cancer. She revealed that the cancer diagnosis came to light after she had an abdominal surgery. The treatment for cancer has already begun and as per reports, she is being monitored full time by the best of the best doctors from across the United Kingdom as she undergoes chemotherapy. However, Kate Middleton didn’t reveal what type of cancer she was suffering from.
The video she posted on social media finally ended months of speculations and unwarranted controversies around where she was and why she wasn’t seen in the public sphere. It was her disappearance from the public eye that brought the entire matter to light and people started talking so much about it that it ended up becoming the topmost trend on search engines in the past few months. After getting this enormous pressure from the public, finally Kate Middleton decided to post a video and talk directly to the people who have been worried sick about her.
People all over are praying for her speedy recovery and in the video, she requested fans to help the family maintain their privacy as they go through this tough time in their lives.
For the unversed, Kate Middleton is married to Prince Williams, since 2011. They have 3 kids together who were born in 2013, 2015 and 2018. The two of them have been mighty happy together and their pictures and videos from their public outings have always shown how much they love and care about each other. Their wedded life is a testament to how nicely new-age couples can have a great married life.
Here are a few pictures that would take you through the life and times of Kate Middleton: