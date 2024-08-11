How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms

The appeal of adding personal touches to accessories is rooted in the desire to express individuality. By customising a bag with charms, you can reflect your personal style and experiences, turning a standard accessory into something meaningful. TikTok has dubbed this over-the-top trend “Jane Birkin-ifying your bag,” and it’s moved from the runway to the streets of Copenhagen. There, street-style icons are showcasing their customised bags with a mix of plush toys, jewellery, and other unique adornments.