How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms

Accessorising your accessories is the trend making waves right now, and it’s time to upgrade your bag with some eye-catching charms. This isn’t just a style statement—it's about imbuing your bag with a personal touch that makes it uniquely yours. And of course, it's Tiktok approved.
The trend of adding charms to bags has deep roots in fashion history, but Jane Birkin, the style icon of the 1970s, is often credited with popularising it. Birkin, who inspired the creation of the Hermès Birkin bag, was known for her inventive approach to bag customization.
She adorned her bags with an assortment of scarves, keychains, and stickers, turning them into a canvas for personal expression. Her approach set a precedent for integrating individuality into high fashion.
Fast forward to today, and this trend is taking over the autumn-winter 2024 runways with gusto. Miu Miu's collection showcased boxy purses embellished with silk pouches and luggage tags, adding a touch of sophistication to each piece. At a Marvel film premiere in NYC, Gigi Hadid sported a Miu Miu Arcadie bag decorated with a Deadpool charm, demonstrating how personalised touches can make a statement.
Balenciaga’s recent show featured their Rodeo bags with oversized keys and locks, while Coach’s oversized totes were adorned with playful NYC trinkets, such as the Big Apple and Statue of Liberty keychains.
Meanwhile, Diesel introduced bags with silver bangles on the handles, while Christian Dior presented their classic mini Lady Dior with a single charm featuring the brand’s initials. These designs illustrate the wide range of ways to incorporate charms into bag fashion.
The influence of bag charms extends beyond the runway, and for sure, it is not limited to bags. It’s also seen in phone charms, jewellery, and even sunglasses. For example, Gentle Monster’s collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie resulted in customisable sunglasses, each with holes for adding charms.
Data from Lyst reveals a 150% increase in searches for ‘charms’ over the past six months, highlighting the growing interest in personalising accessories.
The appeal of adding personal touches to accessories is rooted in the desire to express individuality. By customising a bag with charms, you can reflect your personal style and experiences, turning a standard accessory into something meaningful. TikTok has dubbed this over-the-top trend “Jane Birkin-ifying your bag,” and it’s moved from the runway to the streets of Copenhagen. There, street-style icons are showcasing their customised bags with a mix of plush toys, jewellery, and other unique adornments.
Celebrities like Dua Lipa are also embracing this trend. Recently, she was spotted at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, sporting a black Birkin bag adorned with a silk scarf and colourful charms.
This follows her previous appearances with the same customised bag in Manhattan and at London’s St. Pancras Station. Lipa’s use of personalised bag charms underscores the trend’s move from high fashion to everyday style.
But she isn't the only star adding flair to their bags with keychains and charms. Recently, Anne Hathaway was spotted outside a family dinner in NYC, showcasing a baby-blue Birkin enhanced with a large Hermès horse charm.