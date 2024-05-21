Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown

Marina Ruy Barbosa had a remarkable moment at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. She was invited by Chopard and graced the red carpet premiere of Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga” in a gown reminiscent of a princess, captivating the attention of social media.
Styled by her longtime collaborator Pedro Sales, Marina Ruy Barbosa donned a radiant, metallic yellow gown from Miss Sohee’s spring 2024 couture collection. The ensemble boasted a corset bodice with a plunging neckline and a striking puffball skirt that gracefully extended into a train. Completing her ensemble, the actress adorned herself with exquisite diamond jewelry from Chopard.
Following her red carpet debut, Barbosa quickly went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), earning acclaim from fashion enthusiasts who lauded her stunning appearance.
Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa?
In recent years, the 28-year-old actress has garnered attention for her stylish presence on Instagram, amassing a following of over 42 million. Barbosa embarked on her career at the age of seven and has since risen to prominence as one of Brazil’s leading soap opera talents. Continuously appearing in the best-dressed lists in Brazil, her name remains synonymous with fashion excellence.
Thanks to her fame and impeccable style, Barbosa has emerged as a popular figure for celebrity endorsements in Brazil. She serves as an ambassador for esteemed brands such as Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Pantene, Johnnie Walker, and Stella Artois, while also headlining campaigns for Vivara, Schutz, and Giambattista Valli.
This marked Barbosa’s fifth appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a guest of Chopard. In previous years, she graced the festival's red carpet adorned in dresses by Gucci, Valentino, and Armani.