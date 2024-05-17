United States

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?

The 77th Cannes Film Festival promises 12 days of showcase of cinematic brilliance in Cannes, France. With ticket prices ranging from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh, the festival offers a diverse selection of films and glamorous events for film enthusiasts worldwide.

Meryl Streep At The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Photo: Getty Images
The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's most eagerly awaited film events, is here, stirring enthusiasm among movie lovers globally. This prestigious festival features a selection of critically acclaimed films from around the world.

The Cannes Film Festival 2024, a 12-day spectacle, promises to deliver a series of glamorous and unforgettable moments on the Cannes Red Carpet. This event will culminate in a prestigious award ceremony and feature screenings of films from around the world. As excitement mounts for this grand film gala, we delve into the details of attendance costs, ticket prices, and other essential information for those looking to experience Cannes 2024.

1. Where and when is Cannes Film Festival?

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. During these 12 days, a diverse selection of films from various categories will be showcased. The festival will kick off on May 14 with an opening ceremony featuring Quentin Dupieux’s “The Second Act” as the opening film.

The event will conclude on May 25 with a closing ceremony where the competition winners will be announced. Guided by the renowned filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig, the jury will choose the winners from 22 competing films.

2. Cannes Film Festival 2024 Tickets

Tickets for the Cannes Film Festival 2024 are priced between Rs 5 lakh and 25 lakh, with each screening being priced differently based on factors such as the film, its crew, and other elements. Press members have the option to select the films they wish to watch and purchase tickets accordingly. The ticket office opens four days prior to each screening, allowing attendees to reserve their seats. Those who have purchased tickets online should ensure they bring their tickets to the festival.

3. Who can attend the Cannes Film Festival?

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival attracts 35,000 to 40,000 film enthusiasts from around the world who come to experience the grandeur of the event. While anyone can participate by purchasing tickets through the official website, attendance is primarily reserved for industry professionals or those with official accreditation, as specified by the festival's organizers.

4. Can the Public go to Cannes Film Festival?

Access to the online ticket office and the ability to make reservations for the Cannes Film Festival are exclusive to individuals who are accredited for the Festival or its associated sections, including the Directors' Fortnight, Semaine de la Critique, ACID, and Cannes Cinéma, subject to availability.

5. Is the Cannes Film Festival an awards show?

The Cannes Film Festival is recognized internationally as a prestigious film festival that qualifies for Official IMDb Award Listing. It serves as a live screening venue for film distributors and industry professionals.

6. What is the Point of Cannes Film Festival?

The Cannes Film Festival, established in 1946, was originally created to honor artistic achievements in filmmaking. It also serves as a meeting place for those involved in the film industry to appreciate the art and impact of movies. Similar to other film festivals, Cannes has evolved into an international hub where producers and distributors can network, view films, and sign contracts.

7. How much is the ticket for Cannes Film Festival?

The price of tickets for the Cannes Film Festival ranges from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh.

