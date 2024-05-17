Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?

Tickets for the Cannes Film Festival 2024 are priced between Rs 5 lakh and 25 lakh, with each screening being priced differently based on factors such as the film, its crew, and other elements. Press members have the option to select the films they wish to watch and purchase tickets accordingly. The ticket office opens four days prior to each screening, allowing attendees to reserve their seats. Those who have purchased tickets online should ensure they bring their tickets to the festival.