Cannes 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy And Others Rock The ‘Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere – View Pics

The Cannes Film Festival turned itself into the colours of the ‘Mad Max’ franchise with the cast and crew of ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ coming in to attend the premiere of the film. The red carpet of the event saw the biggest of names from Hollywood walk down and pose for the shutterbugs. While there were many who gave out a statement with their poses there were others who were simply happy to promote the film.
Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy, Eva Green, Judith Godreche, Naomi Campbell, Greta Gerwig and many others were seen at the movie premiere. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:
1. Judith Godreche At ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere
‘Me Too’ director Judith Godreche, center, poses with hands covering their mouth upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
2. Eva Green And Greta Gerwig
Jury member Eva Green, left, and jury president Greta Gerwig pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
3. Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth, left, and Elsa Pataky pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
4. Greta Gerwig
Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
5. Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
6. Chris Hemsworth And Anya Taylor-Joy
Chris Hemsworth, left, and Anya Taylor-Joy pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
7. Eva Green
Jury member Eva Green poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
8. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
9. Elsa Zylberstein
Elsa Zylberstein poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
