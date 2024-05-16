Cannes 2024: George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Garners 7-Minute Standing Ovation At World Premiere

George Miller’s ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ received an enthusiastic reception following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 on Wednesday night. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, the fifth instalment in the action franchise garnered a standing ovation lasting 7 minutes at the Grand Lumiere Theatre.
Cast members including Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and director George Miller graced the occasion with their presence. The report further mentioned that the movie was warmly welcomed at the film festival, with Chris and Anya extending greetings to fans outside the theatre and happily posing with fans. The actress added a playful touch by frequently sticking her tongue out at the cameras, while the actor appeared to be in high spirits, sporting a white tuxedo jacket, albeit in violation of the strict dress code.
“We worked very hard on this film, and it’ll be very interesting to see what you make of it,” Miller said briefly, taking a microphone to address the crowd, adding, “Thank you for having us.”
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, years before the events of ‘Fury Road,’ the official synopsis of the film, as per the Cannes Film Festival website, reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”
The anticipation surrounding ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ was overwhelmingly positive, with numerous festival-goers in awe of Miller’s latest creation. Being among the most eagerly awaited premieres at this year’s Cannes, it’s scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 24, 2024.