Cannes 2024: George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Garners 7-Minute Standing Ovation At World Premiere

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, years before the events of ‘Fury Road,’ the official synopsis of the film, as per the Cannes Film Festival website, reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth). Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”