Cannes Film Festival 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Live Streaming, Palme d'Or Nominees, And More

The Cannes Film Festival holds a revered status among cinephiles and filmmakers alike, often regarded as a hallowed ground for cinematic artistry. Each year, the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès becomes a bustling hub where thousands come together to showcase their creative brilliance on the silver screens. Renowned as the epitome of cinematic prestige, it stands as the most widely celebrated film festival.
As the 77th edition approaches, here's a guide on what you need to know about the esteemed event.
Date & Time
May 13 to May 14: 11:30 AM to 11:30 PM IST
May 15 to May 25: 12:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST
Where to Watch
Exclusive content from the event will be aired on France Télévisions for viewers residing in France. For international audiences, Brut will be broadcasting the Festival. Moreover, the event will be available for live streaming on the film festival’s official YouTube channel and websites, and promises to showcase a diverse range of content, including the glamorous red carpet moments, press conferences, and other captivating events.
Opening Film
The opening film for this year is 'The Second Act,' a French-language comedy directed by Quentin Dupieux and starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent London.
Official Poster
The festival's official poster, designed by Hartland Villa, showcases a still image from Akira Kurosawa's 1991 film, 'Rhapsody in August,' which was selected for the 1991 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Palme d'Or Competitors
'All We Imagine as Light'
'Anora'
'The Apprentice'
'Beating Hearts'
'Bird'
'Caught by the Tides'
'Emilia Pérez'
'The Girl with the Needle'
'Grand Tour'
'Kinds of Kindness'
'Limonov: The Ballad'
'Marcello Mio'
'Megalopolis'
'The Most Precious of Cargoes'
'Motel Destino'
'Oh, Canada'
'Parthenope'
'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'
'The Shrouds'
'The Substance'
'Three Kilometres to the End of the World'
'Wild Diamond'
Jury Presidents
Main Competition: Greta Gerwig
Cinéfondation and Short Films Competition: Lubna Azabal
Un Certain Regard: Xavier Dolan
Caméra d'Or: Baloji and Emmanuelle Beart
L'Œil d'Or: Nicolas Philibert
Critics' Week: Sylvie Pialat
Queer Palm: Lukas Dhont
Honorary Palme d'Or Winners
George Lucas
Meryl Streep
Studio Ghibli
Numerous prestigious awards, such as the Golden Palm, Grand Prix, Jury Prize, and more, will be granted to deserving talents.
Indians at Cannes This Year
Notable Bollywood faces like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen at the festival. In addition to them, RJ Karishma, beauty influencer Ankush Bahuguna, chef Sanjyot Kaur, choreographer Shehzaan Khan, finance influencer Sharan Hegde, fashion designer Nancy Tyagi along with Aastha Shah and Niharika NM among many others will too grace the red carpet.
Are you excited to see the highly-anticipated event of the year? Do let us know.