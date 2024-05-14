Art & Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Live Streaming, Palme d'Or Nominees, And More

The 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 14, 2024, and will end on May 25, 2024.

Cannes
Cannes Film Festival Photo: Cannes
info_icon

The Cannes Film Festival holds a revered status among cinephiles and filmmakers alike, often regarded as a hallowed ground for cinematic artistry. Each year, the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès becomes a bustling hub where thousands come together to showcase their creative brilliance on the silver screens. Renowned as the epitome of cinematic prestige, it stands as the most widely celebrated film festival.

As the 77th edition approaches, here's a guide on what you need to know about the esteemed event.

Date & Time

May 13 to May 14: 11:30 AM to 11:30 PM IST

May 15 to May 25: 12:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST

Where to Watch

Exclusive content from the event will be aired on France Télévisions for viewers residing in France. For international audiences, Brut will be broadcasting the Festival. Moreover, the event will be available for live streaming on the film festival’s official YouTube channel and websites, and promises to showcase a diverse range of content, including the glamorous red carpet moments, press conferences, and other captivating events.

Opening Film

The opening film for this year is 'The Second Act,' a French-language comedy directed by Quentin Dupieux and starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent London.

Official Poster

Photo: Cannes Film Festival
info_icon

The festival's official poster, designed by Hartland Villa, showcases a still image from Akira Kurosawa's 1991 film, 'Rhapsody in August,' which was selected for the 1991 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Palme d'Or Competitors

  • 'All We Imagine as Light'

  • 'Anora'

  • 'The Apprentice'

  • 'Beating Hearts'

  • 'Bird'

  • 'Caught by the Tides'

  • 'Emilia Pérez'

  • 'The Girl with the Needle'

  • 'Grand Tour'

  • 'Kinds of Kindness'

  • 'Limonov: The Ballad'

  • 'Marcello Mio'

  • 'Megalopolis'

  • 'The Most Precious of Cargoes'

  • 'Motel Destino'

  • 'Oh, Canada'

  • 'Parthenope'

  • 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig'

  • 'The Shrouds'

  • 'The Substance'

  • 'Three Kilometres to the End of the World'

  • 'Wild Diamond'

Jury Presidents

  • Main Competition: Greta Gerwig

  • Cinéfondation and Short Films Competition: Lubna Azabal

  • Un Certain Regard: Xavier Dolan

  • Caméra d'Or: Baloji and Emmanuelle Beart

  • L'Œil d'Or: Nicolas Philibert

  • Critics' Week: Sylvie Pialat

  • Queer Palm: Lukas Dhont

Honorary Palme d'Or Winners

  • George Lucas

  • Meryl Streep

  • Studio Ghibli

Numerous prestigious awards, such as the Golden Palm, Grand Prix, Jury Prize, and more, will be granted to deserving talents.

Indians at Cannes This Year

Notable Bollywood faces like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen at the festival. In addition to them, RJ Karishma, beauty influencer Ankush Bahuguna, chef Sanjyot Kaur, choreographer Shehzaan Khan, finance influencer Sharan Hegde, fashion designer Nancy Tyagi along with Aastha Shah and Niharika NM among many others will too grace the red carpet.

Are you excited to see the highly-anticipated event of the year? Do let us know.

Indian Films at Cannes 2024 - Instagram
Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light' To 'The Shameless', Indian Films Screening At The 77th Edition Of The Film Festival

BY Pushpangi Raina

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Passes Away At 72
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Hathras Case: Four Years On, Dalit Girl’s Family Awaits Justice
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: Challenges in Buddha Pahar, Jharkhand
  4. Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos
  5. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
Entertainment News
  1. Manushi Chhillar Gives Fashion Inspiration Like A Pro On Her Birthday
  2. Madonna Rocks The Celebration Tour In Brazil For A Free Music Concert – View Pics
  3. IHeartCountry Festival 2024: Keith Urban Dominates The Music Fest With A Spectacular Performance – View Pics
  4. David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets
  5. Paul Giamatti Joins Cast As Silverware Gets Polished For 3rd 'Downton Abbey' Film
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek Enters Italian Open Quarters
  2. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Playoff Hopes End As Kolkata Knight Riders Match Abandoned
  3. WSL: Vivianne Miedema To Leave Arsenal At End Of Season
  4. Olivier Giroud Leaving AC Milan, To Join Major League Soccer At End Of Season
  5. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Highlights: Match Abandoned; Gujarat Titans Out Of Playoff Race, Kolkata Confirm Top 2 Finish
World News
  1. Planning A Summer Trip With Your Family? Here Are 15 Best Family Vacation Spots That Won’t Disappoint
  2. OpenAI Launches GPT-4o: New 'Much Faster', Free AI Model And Desktop Version Of ChatGPT
  3. David Gilmour Announces First US Live Shows In 8 Years: Tour Dates And Tickets
  4. Indonesia: Floods Kill 43 In Sumatra Island, 15 Missing
  5. Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Iga Swiatek Enters Italian Open Quarters
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 63% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh