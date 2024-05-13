Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light' To 'The Shameless', Indian Films Screening At The 77th Edition Of The Film Festival

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival approaches, excitement mounts among cinephiles as Indians make a significant presence at the year’s most prestigious film event. Many ground-breaking storylines from Indian productions have earned well-deserved recognition. So, without further ado, let’s delve into the Indian films, which are set to screen from May 14-25.
1. ‘All We Imagine as Light’
Directed by Payal Kapadia, the story follows a nurse, whose life takes a sudden and unexpected turn when she receives a surprise from her estranged husband. Additionally, the movie is competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or Award.
2. ‘In Retreat’
Directed by Syed Maisam Ali Shah, the story is about a man who comes back to his hometown after many years and learns more about what it means to be human. It will be screened under the Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema Section.
3. ‘The Shameless’
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov, the movie follows the journey of a sex worker from India, who embarks on a pilgrimage to a distant temple. It will be screening under the Un Certain Regard category.
4. ‘Santosh’
Directed by Sandhya Suri, the movie centres on a newly widowed woman, who takes on her husband’s role as a police constable, and becomes entangled in an investigation after discovering a dead body. The film will also screen under the Un Certain Regard category.
5. ‘Iruvam’
Directed by Manoj Annadurai, it’s an interactive film that blurs the line between film and gaming, allowing viewers to make choices that will impact the storyline and outcome. The bilingual film has been selected as one of the four entries worldwide for the Let’s Spook Cannes event.
6. ‘Kooki’
Directed by Pranab J Deka, the film is about how a 16-year-old rape survivor’s future gets destroyed, especially when the court’s verdict makes her feel like justice has not been served. The Assamese film will screen at Cannes ahead of its nationwide debut.
7. ‘Sister Midnight’
Directed by Sister Midnight, the movie tells the story of a young woman who recently got married, navigating the challenges of married life in a slum, as she becomes determined to seek revenge and refuses to give up. It has earned a special screening under Director’s Fortnight category.
8. ‘Manthan’
Directed by Shyam Benegal, the movie delves into the white revolution of India, and reflects the essence of Indian culture. The renowned 1976 film will receive a special screening in a 4K restored version.
9. ‘Vadakkan’
Directed by Sajeed A. Raman, the movie follows a paranormal investigator who travels from Helsinki to Kerala, and is tasked with investigating a series of murders by his estranged girlfriend. It will be screened at the Fantastic Pavilion Gala.
10. ‘Sunflowers Were The First to Know’
Directed by Chidananda S Naik, the movie revolves around a woman who steals a rooster from the village, which leads to chaos within the community. The student film will screen under the Cinéfondation Section.
11. ‘Break The Silence’
Directed by Hemant Chauhan, the movie’s plot has been kept under wraps, but what’s known is that it’s a crime suspense film and will have a dark genre.