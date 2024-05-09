‘Iruvam’ - a groundbreaking bilingual film in English and Tamil, features Varsha Bollamma in the lead role. The movie blends cinema and gaming and uses full motion video (FMV) to present a narrative where the viewer’s choice will shape the storyline, leading to multiple endings. Shot in an interactive format, the movie has earned global recognition. It was chosen as one of only four entries for the prestigious film festival. The movie has been helmed by Manoj Annadurai. Apart from Bollamma, the movie stars Sidhu Kumaresan, Shanmathi, and Bala Guru in lead roles. It is set to be screened at Cannes between May 17 and May 20.