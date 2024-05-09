As the date of the most prestigious film festival draws closer, the buzz among film enthusiasts is at an all-time high. The Cannes Film Festival is set to kickstart from May 14. Amidst this excitement, an English-Tamil bilingual film has been selected for the Cannes International Film Festival's "Let's Spook Cannes" event. Titled ‘Iruvam’, the movie stars Varsha Bollamma in the lead role.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared the news. He shared pictures of Varsha Bollama and BTS pictures from ‘Iruvam.’ He wrote, “@Manmargames innovative project @iruvam_ManMar has been officially selected for the prestigious Cannes International film festival "Let's spook Cannes" event. A landmark Indian Entry in the World's Premier Film Festival. #Iruvam starring @VarshaBollamma”
Take a look at the tweet here.
‘Iruvam’ - a groundbreaking bilingual film in English and Tamil, features Varsha Bollamma in the lead role. The movie blends cinema and gaming and uses full motion video (FMV) to present a narrative where the viewer’s choice will shape the storyline, leading to multiple endings. Shot in an interactive format, the movie has earned global recognition. It was chosen as one of only four entries for the prestigious film festival. The movie has been helmed by Manoj Annadurai. Apart from Bollamma, the movie stars Sidhu Kumaresan, Shanmathi, and Bala Guru in lead roles. It is set to be screened at Cannes between May 17 and May 20.
Bollamma retweeted Bala’s post and wrote, “Super super super excited for this one!!! Eeeeeeeeepppp!!!!” Take a look at her tweet here.
On the work front, Varsha Bollamma was last seen in ‘Ooru Per Bairava Konna’. She shared the screen with Sundeep Kishan in this Telugu flick which was released in March this year.