South Cinema

Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes

Starring Varsha Bollamma, 'Iruvam' has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious festival is set to kickstart from May 14.

Advertisement

X
Varsha Bollamma Photo: X
info_icon

As the date of the most prestigious film festival draws closer, the buzz among film enthusiasts is at an all-time high. The Cannes Film Festival is set to kickstart from May 14. Amidst this excitement, an English-Tamil bilingual film has been selected for the Cannes International Film Festival's "Let's Spook Cannes" event. Titled ‘Iruvam’, the movie stars Varsha Bollamma in the lead role.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared the news. He shared pictures of Varsha Bollama and BTS pictures from ‘Iruvam.’ He wrote, “@Manmargames innovative project @iruvam_ManMar has been officially selected for the prestigious Cannes International film festival "Let's spook Cannes" event. A landmark Indian Entry in the World's Premier Film Festival. #Iruvam starring @VarshaBollamma”

Advertisement

Take a look at the tweet here.

‘Iruvam’ - a groundbreaking bilingual film in English and Tamil, features Varsha Bollamma in the lead role. The movie blends cinema and gaming and uses full motion video (FMV) to present a narrative where the viewer’s choice will shape the storyline, leading to multiple endings. Shot in an interactive format, the movie has earned global recognition. It was chosen as one of only four entries for the prestigious film festival. The movie has been helmed by Manoj Annadurai. Apart from Bollamma, the movie stars Sidhu Kumaresan, Shanmathi, and Bala Guru in lead roles. It is set to be screened at Cannes between May 17 and May 20.

Advertisement

Bollamma retweeted Bala’s post and wrote, “Super super super excited for this one!!! Eeeeeeeeepppp!!!!” Take a look at her tweet here.

On the work front, Varsha Bollamma was last seen in ‘Ooru Per Bairava Konna’. She shared the screen with Sundeep Kishan in this Telugu flick which was released in March this year.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | India's Ranking in World Press Freedom Index
  2. Bengal BJP Launches Portal, Helpline Number For 'Genuine Candidates' Affected By School Jobs Scam
  3. Sandeshkhali Row: Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men, Says BJP Asked Her To Sign Blank Paper
  4. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes
  2. Geetanjali Mishra's Summer Go-To Drinks Are Natural Fruit Juices, Mom's 'Aam Panna'
  3. Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'
  4. 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  5. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
Sports News
  1. Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  5. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  2. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  3. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  4. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  5. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men