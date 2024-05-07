Art & Entertainment

Ankush Bahuguna To Be First Indian Male Beauty Content Creator To Debut At Cannes

Content creator Ankush Bahuguna will be seen making a debut on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Instagram
Ankush Bahuguna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bahuguna, who will be the first Indian male beauty content creator to attend the prestigious event, is being styled by celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi for the red carpet.

Before making it big in the web space, Bahuguna was a year into pursuing architecture. He gradually established himself as one of the most popular names in Indian beauty and comedy content creation.

He was also the first male beauty creator to make it to the cover of Forbes magazine and was featured on the Forbes list of India’s top digital creators of 2023.

Additionally, he made his runway debut with celebrity stylist Esha Amin at Lakme Fashion Week in 2023.

Tags

