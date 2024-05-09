Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aditi Rao Hydari To Attend The Prestigious Film Festival

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to mark their presence at the red carpet of the prestigious film festival.

Advertisement

Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari to attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held in southern France from May 14 to 25, 2024. This year's event will witness celebs like Meryl Streep, Demi Moore, and George Lucas among others. A recent press release has confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to grace Cannes 2024.

For the unversed, Aishwarya was the first Indian female actor to be selected as the Cannes jury member. In the past, she had made several iconic appearances at the film festival. Aditi made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. This year, the divas are all set to turn heads with their presence on the French Riviera with other dignitaries from all across the globe.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first appeared at Cannes in 2002 for her film 'Devdas' along with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Last year, she walked the red carpet in a sparkling silver hooded gown from the label Sophie Couture. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2023 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aditi Rao called it an “honor'' to be part of the festival again. She said in a statement, "I strongly advocate that women should confidently embrace their unique selves. Being associated with a brand that has continuously promoted women's empowerment is an honour". At Cannes 2023, Aditi stunned everyone in a yellow floor-length gown. 

Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2023
Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2023 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' in 2023. Prior to that she was seen in its first instalment. Mani Ratnam directed both parts. She is yet to announce her next.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari's recent release was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. She played the role of a courtesan named Bibbojaan. Aditi has been getting rave reviews despite the show getting mixed reviews. The web series also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah among others. 'Heeramandi' is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam
  2. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Douses Forest Fires In Some Parts But Hits Normal Life | Key Points
  3. Hindus Shrunk In India, Muslim Population Increased Between 1950-2015: Govt Study | Details
  4. TMC To Approach EC Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Operation' Video
  5. 5,457 'Illegal Immigrants' Detected In Manipur's Kamjong District: CM
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Surprises 'Heads Of State' Co-Star Idris Elba With A Special Gift After Wrapping Up Shoot - View Pic
  2. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aditi Rao Hydari To Attend The Prestigious Film Festival
  3. Deepak Tijori Recalls How He Was Made To 'Cycle Like A Maniac' For Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’
  4. Rajkummar Rao Dishes Out His Favourite Delhi-Cacies: ‘Rajma Chawal, Aloo Parantha, Chaat’
  5. Hina Khan Is Back In ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, Talks About How She Missed Her Bed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. 'Enjoy Your Vacation': Dortmund Mocks PSG After Champions League Final Qualification
  3. LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis, Abhishek's Record-Breaking Show Powers Hyderabad To Surreal Victory- Stats Highlights
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 5: Benjamin Thomas Wins; Cofidis Earn First Victory - In Pics
  5. Nadal's Clay Mastery Peaks Ahead Of French Open: 'Things Are Happening' Proclaims Tennis Star
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; TMC To Move EC Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Op'