Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aditi Rao Hydari To Attend The Prestigious Film Festival

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held in southern France from May 14 to 25, 2024. This year's event will witness celebs like Meryl Streep, Demi Moore, and George Lucas among others. A recent press release has confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to grace Cannes 2024.
For the unversed, Aishwarya was the first Indian female actor to be selected as the Cannes jury member. In the past, she had made several iconic appearances at the film festival. Aditi made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. This year, the divas are all set to turn heads with their presence on the French Riviera with other dignitaries from all across the globe.
Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first appeared at Cannes in 2002 for her film 'Devdas' along with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Last year, she walked the red carpet in a sparkling silver hooded gown from the label Sophie Couture.
Aditi Rao called it an “honor'' to be part of the festival again. She said in a statement, "I strongly advocate that women should confidently embrace their unique selves. Being associated with a brand that has continuously promoted women's empowerment is an honour". At Cannes 2023, Aditi stunned everyone in a yellow floor-length gown.
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' in 2023. Prior to that she was seen in its first instalment. Mani Ratnam directed both parts. She is yet to announce her next.
Advertisement
Aditi Rao Hydari's recent release was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. She played the role of a courtesan named Bibbojaan. Aditi has been getting rave reviews despite the show getting mixed reviews. The web series also starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah among others. 'Heeramandi' is currently streaming on Netflix.