'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Trailer Review: A Vengeful Anya Taylor-Joy Will Fight The Powerful Chris Hemsworth To Get Home

The first trailer of the highly anticipated ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max’ came out a few months ago. While at that time, it was enough for fans of the franchise to get hyped up, no further updates were revealed. Now the makers decided to surprise the audiences, and raise their stakes and anticipation for the upcoming film by dropping another trailer.
The lengthy 2 min 26 second trailer gives a glimpse into the face-off between Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth’s Warlord Dementus. The striking black-and-white scene, right at the beginning of the trailer, depicts a young Furiosa grabbing an apple that transitions everything into colour, followed by her decision to spice up her look and fight against the world. The story will focus on Furiosa’s upbringing and how it was disrupted, and what led her to become vengeful.
Set against the backdrop of Furiosa’s origin story, she embarks on a quest to take on whoever stands in her way as she fights Dementus and his men, in order to get back home. Will she be successful in exacting revenge or will she die while going against forces more powerful than her? That’s what the movie will shed light upon.
Take a look at the trailer here:
Based on the trailer alone, viewers should expect intense action sequences, filled with adrenaline pumping scenes and hard-hitting dialogues. The music, composed by Tom Holkenborg, has only intensified what’s to come. The film will offer fans of ‘Mad Max’ a thrilling experience, that’s for sure. Additionally, fans are also eager to see how Anya Taylor-Joy will step into the shoes of Charlize Theron’s outstanding performance.
This post-apocalyptic action adventure film, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, along with Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, Nathan Jones, John Howard, Angus Sampson, in key roles, is being directed by George Miller.