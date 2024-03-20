'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' Trailer Review: A Vengeful Anya Taylor-Joy Will Fight The Powerful Chris Hemsworth To Get Home

The lengthy 2 min 26 second trailer gives a glimpse into the face-off between Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth’s Warlord Dementus. The striking black-and-white scene, right at the beginning of the trailer, depicts a young Furiosa grabbing an apple that transitions everything into colour, followed by her decision to spice up her look and fight against the world. The story will focus on Furiosa’s upbringing and how it was disrupted, and what led her to become vengeful.