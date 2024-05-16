Cannes 2024: ‘Wild Diamond’ Has A Star-Studded Red Carpet At The Cannes Film Festival – View Pics

The film premiere of ‘Wild Diamond’ was no less star-studded. It had some of the biggest names from the film and television industry come down to check out the movie at its premiere. Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi, Agathe Riedinger, Kilia Fernane, Lea Gorla, Alexandra Noisier and many others were present at the film premiere walking down the red carpet and happily smiling and posing for the shutterbugs.