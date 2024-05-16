Hollywood

Cannes 2024: ‘Wild Diamond’ Has A Star-Studded Red Carpet At The Cannes Film Festival – View Pics

‘Wild Diamond’ was screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Here are a few clicks from the premiere of ‘Wild Diamond’.

Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi, Agathe Riedinger, Kilia Fernane, Lea Gorla And Alexandra Noisier Photo: Millie Turner
‘Wild Diamond’ was screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. There is no doubt that Cannes 2024 is seeing some of the most talked-about films getting their first light under the sun. The films are creating a huge buzz not only on social media with their great reviews, but also with their terrific cast and crew members.

The film premiere of ‘Wild Diamond’ was no less star-studded. It had some of the biggest names from the film and television industry come down to check out the movie at its premiere. Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi, Agathe Riedinger, Kilia Fernane, Lea Gorla, Alexandra Noisier and many others were present at the film premiere walking down the red carpet and happily smiling and posing for the shutterbugs.

Here are a few clicks from the premiere of ‘Wild Diamond’:

1. Raymond Depardon

Raymond Depardon
Raymond Depardon Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Raymond Depardon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Wild Diamond’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2. Alexandra Noisier And Antonia Buresi

Alexandra Noisier And Antonia Buresi
Alexandra Noisier And Antonia Buresi Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Alexandra Noisier, left, and Antonia Buresi pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Wild Diamond’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3. Andrea Bescond, Antonia Buresi, Alexandra Noisier And Lea Gorla

Andrea Bescond, Antonia Buresi, Alexandra Noisier And Lea Gorla
Andrea Bescond, Antonia Buresi, Alexandra Noisier And Lea Gorla Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Andrea Bescond, from left, Antonia Buresi, Alexandra Noisier, and Lea Gorla pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Wild Diamond’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4. Lea Gorla, Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi And Agathe Riedinger

Lea Gorla, Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi And Agathe Riedinger
Lea Gorla, Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi And Agathe Riedinger Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Lea Gorla, from left, Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi, and Agathe Riedinger pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Wild Diamond’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5. Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi And Agathe Riedinger

Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi And Agathe Riedinger
Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi And Agathe Riedinger Photo: Millie Turner
Ashley Romano, from left, Malou Khebizi, and Agathe Riedinger pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Wild Diamond’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6. Andrea Bescond, Antonia Buresi, Alexandra Noisier, Lea Gorla And Ashley Romano

Andrea Bescond, Antonia Buresi, Alexandra Noisier, Lea Gorla And Ashley Romano
Andrea Bescond, Antonia Buresi, Alexandra Noisier, Lea Gorla And Ashley Romano Photo: Millie Turner
Andrea Bescond, from left, Antonia Buresi, Alexandra Noisier, Lea Gorla and Ashley Romano pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Wild Diamond’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7. Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi, Agathe Riedinger, Kilia Fernane, Lea Gorla And Alexandra Noisier

Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi, Agathe Riedinger, Kilia Fernane, Lea Gorla And Alexandra Noisier
Ashley Romano, Malou Khebizi, Agathe Riedinger, Kilia Fernane, Lea Gorla And Alexandra Noisier Photo: Millie Turner
Ashley Romano, from left, Malou Khebizi, Agathe Riedinger, Kilia Fernane, Lea Gorla and Alexandra Noisier pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Wild Diamond’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

