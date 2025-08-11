Spider-Man: Brand New Day welcomed fans on set during shoot
Tom Holland interacted and posed with young fans
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel superhero film will arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026
Actor Tom Holland is returning to the fourth instalment of Spider-Man. The shoot has started in Glasgow, Scotland, and in a BTS video, Holland can be seen interacting with fans during the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He shared his excitement donning the iconic blue and red suit again.
For the first time, fans were allowed on set to witness the behind-the-scenes of the upcoming film. In a video shared by the official handle of the movie, Holland can be seen waving at his fans. In one clip, he was also captured lifting a little fan in his arms.
Spider-Man 4 BTS video
In the video, Holland can be seen hugging director Destin Daniel Cretton, followed by their interaction. Sharing his excitement about reprising his role for the fourth time, he said, "I feel good, man," and added, "It feels funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time, somehow. It is also the first time we have had fans on set for day 1, so it’s really exciting to share this with them."
Apart from interacting with his fans, he also took pictures with them before resuming his shoot.
The actor also spoke about the cast and crew and promised to deliver his best. "We have got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best and hopefully get it right. No pressure," he said.
The video showed him in the get-up of Spider-Man and shooting an action sequence. He was also seen standing on top of a moving tank as he opened its top hatch.
The 60-second video was shared on social media with a caption, "Day one back in the suit. The story continues with #SpiderManBrandNewDay - in theatres 7.31.26 (sic)".
Spider-Man 4 cast and release date
The Marvel superhero film will also star Zendaya as Peter Parker’s girlfriend, M.J. Jones-Watson, and Jacob Batalon as his best friend, Ned Leeds. Liza Colón-Zayas, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo, among others, are also part of the cast. The much-awaited film will arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026.