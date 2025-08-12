Catch the highlights of the third and final ODI of the series between West Indies and Pakistan, at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 12. West Indies sealed the series with a massive 202-run win in the third and final ODI match, with Shai Hope and Jayden Seales starring for the hosts.
After the West Indies' top order faltered, skipper Shai Hope played a special innings of 120 runs off 94 deliveries. His 110-run partnership with Justin Greaves (43* off 24) helped West Indies post a total of 294/6.
Chasing, Pakistan's batting order collapsed dramatically, as three top-order batters departed for a duck. Other than a spirited 30-run knock from Salman Agha, none of the other Pakistani players contributed anything of note to the scoreline.
Jayden Seales sealed his first ODI fifer, and went on to claim six wickets on home soil. The pacer's effort, combined with two wickets from Gudakesh Motie and another for Roston Chase, ended Pakistan's innings at 92.
Read the ball-by-ball commentary and other updates from the West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI below.
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
West Indies Squad - ODI series
Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Kaecy Carty, Shai Hope (wk) (C), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Romario Shephard, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades
Pakistan Squad - ODI series
Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) (C), Salman Agha, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.