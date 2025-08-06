Jay Kelly Teaser: George Clooney Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery With Adam Sandler

The first teaser for Netflix’s Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler in the lead roles, was unveiled on Tuesday (August 5). Directed by Noah Baumbach, the upcoming film is about Jay Kelly (Clooney), who says he is "just an actor who got famous", and his devoted manager Ron (Sandler). Together, they embark on a journey through Europe. During their whirlwind journey, they reflect on the choices they’ve made in their lives, their relationships and the legacies they’ll leave behind.