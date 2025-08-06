Jay Kelly Teaser: George Clooney Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery With Adam Sandler

Jay Kelly marks the first collaboration between George Clooney and Adam Sandler
The film is directed by Noah Baumbach
It will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival next month
The first teaser for Netflix’s Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler in the lead roles, was unveiled on Tuesday (August 5). Directed by Noah Baumbach, the upcoming film is about Jay Kelly (Clooney), who says he is "just an actor who got famous", and his devoted manager Ron (Sandler). Together, they embark on a journey through Europe. During their whirlwind journey, they reflect on the choices they’ve made in their lives, their relationships and the legacies they’ll leave behind.
The script of the Venice-bound film is penned by Emily Mortimer, with Baumbach serving as the co-writer, and is produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, along with Baumbach.
"What do you say to people who say you only play yourself?" a young woman asks Kelly in the teaser. To which he replies, "You know how difficult it is to be yourself? You try it."
In one of the scenes, when he is asked, "Are you running to something or from something?" He says "Yes".
Watch the Jay Kelly teaser here.
Jay Kelly cast
The film also stars Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Jim Broadbent, Alba Rohrwacher, Josh Hamilton, Lenny Henry, Nicôle Lecky, Thaddea Graham, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Isla Fisher, Louis Partridge and Charlie Rowe.
Linus Sandgren has done the cinematography, and editing is done by Valerio Bonelli and Rachel Durance. Christopher Scarabosio has taken care of the sound, while production design is done by Mark Tildesley and costume design by Jacqueline Durran.
Jay Kelly is the second feature of Baumbach for Netflix. Earlier, he adapted Don DeLillo's novel White Noise for the OTT giant. It starred Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle.
Jay Kelly release date
Jay Kelly will be released in a limited number of cinemas on November 14, 2025, and will arrive on Netflix on December 5, 2025.
