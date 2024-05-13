United States

Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set against a backdrop of global turmoil, promising a lineup of films that capture both the essence of our times and the enduring creativity of filmmakers. From Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited sci-fi epic to George Miller's prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," the festival boasts a diverse array of cinematic offerings.

This image shows Emma stone and Joe Alwyn in a scene from 'Kinds of kindness.' Photo: AP
The Cannes Film Festival, renowned for its glitz, glamour, and cinematic brilliance, is gearing up for its 77th edition amidst a backdrop of unprecedented global unrest and societal upheaval. As the red carpet prepares to unfurl from the Palais des Festivals on Tuesday, anticipation mingles with unease, painting a picture of a festival unlike any other in recent memory.

This year's Cannes promises a cacophony of voices and a stage set for controversy. From looming threats of strikes by festival workers to the shadows cast by ongoing conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's incursion into Ukraine, the atmosphere is charged with tension and activism. Moreover, against the backdrop of France's own socio-political landscape, the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum, challenging entrenched power structures in the film industry.

Despite these uncertainties, cinephiles worldwide are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of films vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Here's a glimpse into eight titles generating significant buzz:

Megalopolis (Francis Ford Coppola)

Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited sci-fi epic finally graces the Cannes stage, sparking fervent discussions about its thematic depth and cinematic vision.

With hints of an "orgiastic" narrative exploring the cautionary tale of America's future, Coppola's latest work promises to be a testament to his enduring creativity.

The Apprentice (Ali Abbasi)

Iranian-Danish director Ali Abbasi delves into the intricate web of power and influence with "The Apprentice," a provocative portrayal of Donald Trump's relationship with his mentor, Roy Cohn. With a stellar cast led by Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, Abbasi's film is poised to ignite conversations about politics and morality.

Anora (Sean Baker)

Sean Baker returns to Cannes with "Anora," a heartfelt exploration of life on the fringes of society. Featuring Mikey Madison in the lead role of a New York City sex worker, Baker's film promises to captivate audiences with its poignant storytelling and authentic characters.

The Shrouds (David Cronenberg)

Master of body horror David Cronenberg unveils his latest creation, "The Shrouds," a deeply personal exploration of grief and connection. With Vincent Cassel leading the cast, Cronenberg's film is shrouded in mystery, promising a chilling journey into the unknown.

Bird (Andrea Arnold)

British director Andrea Arnold presents "Bird," a gripping drama set against the backdrop of rural England. With Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski in starring roles, Arnold's film offers a raw and immersive experience that showcases her undeniable talent as a filmmaker.

Kinds of Kindness (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Yorgos Lanthimos reunites with Emma Stone in "Kinds of Kindness," a sprawling anthology film that explores the complexities of human relationships.

With a stellar ensemble cast and Lanthimos' signature style, the film promises to challenge and provoke audiences with its unflinching portrayal of contemporary life.

Caught by the Tides (Jia Zhangke)

Jia Zhangke takes audiences on a journey through time with "Caught by the Tides," a cinematic masterpiece shot over a span of 20 years. Starring Zhao Tao, the film blurs the lines between fiction and documentary, offering a poignant reflection on love, loss, and the passage of time.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (George Miller)

George Miller returns to Cannes with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," a prequel to the acclaimed "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Featuring Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role, the film promises to deliver the same adrenaline-fueled action and breathtaking visuals that made its predecessor a modern classic.

