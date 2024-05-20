Behind Bridgerton Season 3's Stunning Wardrobe And Makeup

The highly anticipated third season of Bridgerton has finally graced our screens, captivating viewers with its amazing visuals and captivating storylines. As the Ton immerses itself in the whirlwind of London society, the Bridgerton siblings take centre stage, each embarking on their own journey of love and self-discovery.
The newlywed bliss of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) Bridgerton sets the tone for the season, while Anthony's sister, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), steps into the spotlight, catching the eye of a potential suitor. Amidst the romantic entanglements, matriarch Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) finds herself entangled in her own romantic pursuits.
Yet, amidst the bustling social scene, perhaps the most intriguing transformation unfolds with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively. While undoubtedly attractive individuals in real life, their characters were initially portrayed with a certain "dorky" charm, courtesy of deliberate wardrobe choices.
However, this season sees them undergo a remarkable glow-up, thanks to the meticulous work of costume designer John Glaser and hair and makeup designer Erika Ökvist.
"In season one, the clothes told you who the character was right away," explains Glaser to Glamour, referring to Penelope's evolution. "Now it's ‘Let her be the character, not the clothing.’ Let her shine." And shine she does, as Penelope embarks on a journey of self-discovery and confidence, reflected in her newfound attire inspired by Old Hollywood glamour.
Ökvist delved into the aesthetics of 1950s movie sirens like Marilyn Monroe to craft Penelope's signature look, emphasizing her flawless complexion and accentuating her features with subtle yet striking makeup choices. Glaser seamlessly integrated this vision into Penelope's wardrobe, opting for dresses that echo the silhouettes of 1820s evening gowns, symbolizing her embrace of the latest Parisian fashion trends.
The colour palette underwent a significant shift, transitioning from the garish hues of Penelope's previous attire to more neutral tones, mirroring her newfound confidence and sophistication. Glaser explains, "We wanted to make the show look textural, like a flower garden, with colours that ombré from dark to light, shadows to highlights."
Similarly, Colin Bridgerton undergoes a transformation inspired by the allure of a rugged cowboy, embodying a sense of adventure and masculinity. Glaser describes Colin's evolution as that of "a young girl's fantasy—a cowboy, the Marlboro Man, somebody who’s travelled, somebody that’s riding a horse."
Colin's first appearance of the season, stepping off the boat in England, perfectly encapsulates this vision. “We maintained elements like the long coat and the swaggering movement reminiscent of a pirate,” Glaser says. “He’s like Errol Flynn—dapper yet rugged, not confined to wearing formal suits. We stripped away the ruffles and anything too feminine, focusing on enhancing his masculinity.”
While Penelope’s glow-up involved a change in colour palette, Colin’s transformation was as simple as a new haircut and updated wardrobe. “In seasons one and two, we emphasized round shapes,” explains Ökvist. “His hair was quite round, and his face was framed with ruffles around the neck and jawline, obscuring his naturally chiselled jaw.”
Yet, amidst the glamour and allure, the essence of each character remains intact, with Francesca Bridgerton's refined elegance mirroring that of Grace Kelly while retaining a sense of mystery and individuality.
Also here are our favourite looks from the season.
1. Francesca's blueish-white gown
2. Eloise's white gown
3. And Penelope's green gown at Lady Danbury's ball!!
4. And more of Penelope
5. Eloise's dusty blue gown
6. and this look of Colin, just wow!
As viewers indulge in Bridgerton season three, they witness the intricate details in hair, makeup, and costumes that beautifully convey each character's journey of self-discovery and empowerment.