United States

Behind Bridgerton Season 3's Stunning Wardrobe And Makeup

Every costume, hairstyle, and makeup choice in Bridgerton season three enriches the narrative, highlighting the characters’ journeys of self-discovery and empowerment, making it a season to remember.

Still from 'Bridgerton Season 3'
info_icon

The highly anticipated third season of Bridgerton has finally graced our screens, captivating viewers with its amazing visuals and captivating storylines. As the Ton immerses itself in the whirlwind of London society, the Bridgerton siblings take centre stage, each embarking on their own journey of love and self-discovery.

The newlywed bliss of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) Bridgerton sets the tone for the season, while Anthony's sister, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), steps into the spotlight, catching the eye of a potential suitor. Amidst the romantic entanglements, matriarch Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) finds herself entangled in her own romantic pursuits.

Yet, amidst the bustling social scene, perhaps the most intriguing transformation unfolds with Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively. While undoubtedly attractive individuals in real life, their characters were initially portrayed with a certain "dorky" charm, courtesy of deliberate wardrobe choices.

However, this season sees them undergo a remarkable glow-up, thanks to the meticulous work of costume designer John Glaser and hair and makeup designer Erika Ökvist.

"In season one, the clothes told you who the character was right away," explains Glaser to Glamour, referring to Penelope's evolution. "Now it's ‘Let her be the character, not the clothing.’ Let her shine." And shine she does, as Penelope embarks on a journey of self-discovery and confidence, reflected in her newfound attire inspired by Old Hollywood glamour.

Ökvist delved into the aesthetics of 1950s movie sirens like Marilyn Monroe to craft Penelope's signature look, emphasizing her flawless complexion and accentuating her features with subtle yet striking makeup choices. Glaser seamlessly integrated this vision into Penelope's wardrobe, opting for dresses that echo the silhouettes of 1820s evening gowns, symbolizing her embrace of the latest Parisian fashion trends.

The colour palette underwent a significant shift, transitioning from the garish hues of Penelope's previous attire to more neutral tones, mirroring her newfound confidence and sophistication. Glaser explains, "We wanted to make the show look textural, like a flower garden, with colours that ombré from dark to light, shadows to highlights."

Similarly, Colin Bridgerton undergoes a transformation inspired by the allure of a rugged cowboy, embodying a sense of adventure and masculinity. Glaser describes Colin's evolution as that of "a young girl's fantasy—a cowboy, the Marlboro Man, somebody who’s travelled, somebody that’s riding a horse."

Colin's first appearance of the season, stepping off the boat in England, perfectly encapsulates this vision. “We maintained elements like the long coat and the swaggering movement reminiscent of a pirate,” Glaser says. “He’s like Errol Flynn—dapper yet rugged, not confined to wearing formal suits. We stripped away the ruffles and anything too feminine, focusing on enhancing his masculinity.”

While Penelope’s glow-up involved a change in colour palette, Colin’s transformation was as simple as a new haircut and updated wardrobe. “In seasons one and two, we emphasized round shapes,” explains Ökvist. “His hair was quite round, and his face was framed with ruffles around the neck and jawline, obscuring his naturally chiselled jaw.”

Yet, amidst the glamour and allure, the essence of each character remains intact, with Francesca Bridgerton's refined elegance mirroring that of Grace Kelly while retaining a sense of mystery and individuality.

Also here are our favourite looks from the season.

1. Francesca's blueish-white gown

info_icon

2. Eloise's white gown

info_icon

3. And Penelope's green gown at Lady Danbury's ball!!

info_icon

4. And more of Penelope

info_icon

5. Eloise's dusty blue gown

info_icon

6. and this look of Colin, just wow!

info_icon

As viewers indulge in Bridgerton season three, they witness the intricate details in hair, makeup, and costumes that beautifully convey each character's journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More
  2. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Schools Closed With Immediate Effect
  3. Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
  4. ED Moves Court Against Delhi CM Kejriwal, Seeks Extension Of His Judicial Custody
  5. Iran Prez Raisi Death: India Announces State Mourning On May 21, National Flag To Fly Half-Mast
Entertainment News
  1. Prateik Babbar On Watching Mom Smita Patil's Film 'Manthan' At Cannes 2024: I Was Overwhelmed
  2. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Enchants The Audience In A Golden Mikael D Couture Gown For Her First Appearance
  3. Here’s What Kiara Advani Has To Say About Reuniting With Husband Sidharth Malhotra After ‘Shershaah’
  4. Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener
  5. 'Thalaimai Seyalagam': 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss This Latest OTT Release
Sports News
  1. Chelsea's Transfer Plans: Pochettino Prioritising Continuity, Says Squad 'Can Improve'
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy 'Feeling Good' About Game Despite Wait For Elusive 5th Major
  4. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Schauffele 'Captured The Moment' With Maiden Major Win
  5. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Makes History With Dramatic First Major Win
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  2. Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?
  3. China: 2 Killed, 10 Injured After Knife Attack In School In Jiangxi Province
  4. ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli And Hamas Leaders, Including Netanyahu
  5. Fossils Discovered In Colorado Might Be Ancestors Of Dogs, Pigs And Deer!
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 56% Voter Turnout Till 5PM; Ambanis, Bachchans Among Voters
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide