Luke Newton Got Some Tips From Past ‘Bridgerton’ Leading Men

'Bridgerton' star Luke Newton took advice from his leading predecessors, including Rege-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey, to prepare for his role.

Luke Newton Photo: Instagram
Ahead of the third season, where his character, Colin Bridgerton, becomes the lover of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Newton took the advice.

Speaking to InStyle, Newton revealed that Page, who portrayed the series' first leading man, Simon, the Duke of Hastings, advised him to go on a "big holiday before all the madness starts."

"(Page) sort of grabbed me, gave me a big hug, and was like, 'Are you ready for this, bro?' " Newton said, reports deadline.com.

Page departed 'Bridgerton' following season 1 and has never reprised his role as Simon, husband to Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

Bailey had a different path.

He became a mainstay and led season 2, where his character found love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Newton told the outlet that Bailey has "been there kind of the whole way for me."

"We talk all the time, and it was really nice in season 2 seeing how he conducted himself on set, knowing that I’d be next. It was nice to see someone do it so well," Newton added.

Season 3 of 'Bridgerton' premieres its first four episodes on May 14, with the second half airing on June 13 on Netflix.

