Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa

One such survivor, Margret Yama, was held captive for three years, as reported by The Guardian. She recalls the suffocating conditions in the Sambisa Forest, where food and water were scarce, and they were constantly under watch by their captors. Taunted multiple times with false promises of release, Yama had lost hope. But in May 2017, her life took a turn when a Red Cross convoy arrived on the edges of the forest. She and 81 other girls were finally freed after negotiations between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram. She had survived, but many of her peers still remain missing, a haunting reminder of the ongoing threat to children in conflict zones.