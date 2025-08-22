7.5 Earthquake Strikes South Atlantic Ocean, Chile Issues Potential Tsunami Advisory

1: United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake in the South Atlantic Ocean, triggering a tsunami advisory.
2: No immediate evacuation orders have been issued for Chile or Argentina.
A potential tsunami advisory was issued by Chilean authorities along parts of Antarctica after the United States Geological Survey reported a major, preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake in the South Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.
No immediate evacuation orders have been issued for Chile or Argentina, the two countries closest to the quake zone, AP reported.
The temblor happened in Argentina at 11:16 PM (local time), about 710 km southeast of Ushuaia, Argentina, in the Drake Passage, as per the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 10.8 km.
The Drake Passage connects the South Atlantic and South Pacific oceans between the southern tip of South America and the Antarctic Peninsula.
The Drake Passage is a highly active seismic and geological zone, however, still less quake-prone than other Chilean coasts. There is less danger of damage or casualties since the area is very remote.
