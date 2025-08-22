At Least 17 Dead In Colombia After Car Bombing And Helicopter Attack

The incidents underscore escalating security challenges in Colombia. FARC dissidents—groups that rejected the 2016 peace deal—and other criminal factions like the Gulf Clan remain active, especially in coca-producing regions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Colombia attack
The initial casualty count was eight, but authorities later confirmed additional fatalities. President Gustavo Petro accused dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) of orchestrating the attack. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- At least 17 people died in Columbia in two separate violent incidents

- A police UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter escorting personnel for coca crop eradication was brought down by a drone

- President Gustavo Petro accused dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) of orchestrating the attack

Two separate violent incidents claimed the lives of at least 17 people on Thursday, including 12 police officers, authorities confirmed. A drone-attack on a police helicopter operating in Antioquia and a car bombing in Cali have heightened concerns about rising violence attributed to FARC dissidents, AP reported.

In rural Antioquia, a police UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter escorting personnel for coca crop eradication was brought down by a drone, resulting in the deaths of 12 officers and leaving three injured. The initial casualty count was eight, but authorities later confirmed additional fatalities. President Gustavo Petro accused dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) of orchestrating the attack.

Meanwhile, in the southwest city of Cali, a car bomb detonated near a Colombian Aerospace Force base, killing five people and injuring dozens. Reports indicate more than 40 individuals were wounded in the attack. President Petro suggested that the caravan of violence reflects retaliation by armed groups, as both the bomb and drone attacks followed cocaine seizures and military actions against illicit operations.

Broader Context and Security Challenges

The incidents underscore escalating security challenges in Colombia. FARC dissidents—groups that rejected the 2016 peace deal—and other criminal factions like the Gulf Clan remain active, especially in coca-producing regions. These groups have increasingly employed asymmetric tactics, including drone strikes and car bombings, to challenge state control.

Coca cultivation continues to surge in Colombia. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the country recorded a staggering 253,000 hectares under coca cultivation in 2023.

At least one arrest has been made in connection with these attacks as investigations proceed. Government officials are stepping up security measures to prevent further violence. Colombia is now facing one of its deadliest days in recent memory, as President Petro’s administration grapples with renewed unrest despite its peace overtures.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance