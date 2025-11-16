Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: POR 9-1 ARM; Sensational Selecao Seal Direct Berth

Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Joao Neves celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group F clash between Portugal and Armenia at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal on Sunday (November 16, 2025). The hosts are on top of the standings with 10 points and a win tonight would seal their World Cup berth. Armenia (3 points), on the other hand, lie at the bottom spot and have nothing to lose. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not take the pitch, having been shown a straight red card in his team's last outing against Republic of Ireland. Follow the live football score and updates from the POR vs ARM qualifying match.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Nov 2025, 09:48:24 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: Thriller In Budapest! In sharp contrast to Portugal's one-sided victory, the Hungary vs Ireland game ends in the most dramatic manner possible. Troy Parrott single-handedly snatches victory from the jaws of defeat for Ireland, and propels them to the playoffs in incredible fashion. The 23-year-old forward somehow completes his hat-trick at the fag end of the game to push Ireland from 1-2 down to 3-2 victors at full time, which means Heimir Hallgrimsson's side is still in contention for the World Cup.

16 Nov 2025, 09:29:38 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: Full-Time Update Portugal manage to add a ninth goal before the final whistle to round up their masterclass tonight. Francisco Conceicao joins the party deep into stoppage time, as a Ronaldo-less Selecao coast into next year's World Cup as the undisputed Group F leaders.

16 Nov 2025, 09:16:17 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: POR 8-1 ARM The night just keeps getting better and better for Portugal. After Bruno Fernandes, it is Joao Neves' turn to notch up a hat-trick, as he scores in the 81st minute, set up by Nelson Semedo. Armenia cannot wait for the final whistle to come soon enough.

16 Nov 2025, 09:06:42 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: POR 7-1 ARM The party continues for Portugal and Bruno Fernandes. The Manchester United skipper steps up to convert his second penalty of the night to complete a well-deserved hat-trick in the 72nd minute. The scoreline turns more lopsided: 7-1 now.

16 Nov 2025, 08:55:17 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: Hungary Vs Ireland Update In Budapest, Hungary lead Ireland 2-1 currently. Barnabas Varga netted an absolute screamer in the 37th minute to put the hosts back in the lead after Ireland had equalised. The two teams are vying for the second spot in Group F, given Portugal's imminent victory and top spot.

16 Nov 2025, 08:39:17 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: POR 5-1 ARM The teams return from the lemon break and the second half gets underway in Porto. Portugal now kicking from left to right and Armenia the other way. It would take something truly miraculous for the visitors to deny Portugal a World Cup passage from here.

16 Nov 2025, 08:23:39 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: Half-Time Update As if they weren't already dominant enough, Portugal typify how much they mean business tonight by drilling in one more goal before half-time. Bruno Fernandes calmly converts a penalty at the stroke of the whistle to make the scoreline 5-1 in the hosts' favour.

16 Nov 2025, 08:20:25 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: POR 4-1 ARM Joao Neves at the double! The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder unleashes a fabulous free-kick to stretch Portugal's lead to 4-1 in the 41st minute.

16 Nov 2025, 08:06:38 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: POR 3-1 ARM Portugal retaliate, and how! Goncalo Ramos puts the hosts back in the lead with a 28th-minute left-footed strike, and Joao Neves makes the scoreline 3-1 just 90 seconds later. This is some statement from the Selecao, who will advance to next year's World Cup if they win this game.

16 Nov 2025, 07:57:01 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: POR 1-1 ARM The Group F finale night continues to deliver! Armenia find a leveller in the 18th minute via Eduard Spertsyan, who responds to Grant-Leon Ranos' cross nicely. To add to the intrigue, Hungary and Ireland are also locked 1-1 after 23-odd minutes.

16 Nov 2025, 07:47:52 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: POR 1-0 ARM Portugal go ahead in the seventh minute! Renato Veiga is the one to head the ball into the bottom right corner and the Selecao are on their way. That would settle any nerves they may have had ahead of kick-off.

16 Nov 2025, 07:33:17 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: Kick-Off! The national anthems are done and dusted, and the pivotal Group F fixture gets underway in Porto. Portugal kicking from right to left and Armenia the other way in the first half.

16 Nov 2025, 07:30:48 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: ARM Starting XI And here is Armenia's line-up: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Football Federation of Armenia (@armenian_ff)

16 Nov 2025, 07:20:07 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: POR Starting XI Diogo Costa in goal and Bernardo Silva with the captain's armband. Check out Portugal's line-up: O nosso 𝗫𝗜 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟. 💫#FazHistória | #PORARM #WCQ pic.twitter.com/9tK51CJCxC — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 16, 2025

16 Nov 2025, 07:08:28 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: Where Group F Stands The two other teams in fray in Group F, Hungary and Republic of Ireland, are facing off in a concurrent fixture and both are still in the running for qualification. Hungary are second in the table with eight points, while Ireland (7 points) are right behind. If Portugal do not win tonight, the door would be open for these two teams to try and overtake the group leaders and usurp the direct World Cup berth.

16 Nov 2025, 06:32:14 pm IST Portugal Vs Armenia Live Score: Why Is Ronaldo Not Playing? Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for elbowing Ireland defender Dara O’Shea in the second half of a shock 2-0 defeat at Ireland. He likely faces a three-week wait to discover the length of his FIFA ban ahead of the 2026 World Cup. A one-game ban is mandatory and will be served today.