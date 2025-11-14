Ireland Vs Portugal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: POR, IRE Clash At Aviva Stadium

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks during a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifying soccer match against Ireland. | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP

Hello and welcome to tonight's live coverage as Ireland host Portugal for their penultimate Group F qualifier for the 2026 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal lead Group F with three wins in four games, and a win will seal their direct qualification to the tournament. As for the Irish, they are third in the group, and must take at least a point against the Portuguese to keep their playoff hopes alive before their final game against Hungary. Follow the live updates and scores from the IRE vs POR match at the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Nov 2025, 12:18:38 am IST Ireland vs Portugal Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: Team News Ireland XI: Kelleher; Coleman, Collins, O’Shea, O’Brien, Scales; Azaz, Taylor, Cullen; Ogbene, Parrott Portugal XI: Diogo Costa (goalkeeper), Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Cristiano Ronaldo (captain), Bernado Silva, Joao Felix Goncalo Inacio, Joao Neves, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Vitinha.

14 Nov 2025, 12:14:19 am IST Ireland vs Portugal Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: CR7 Wants To Be A 'Good Boy' Tonight “The stadium will boo me, but I am used to it. I certainly hope they do. Maybe it will take the pressure off other players,” Ronaldo told reporters on Wednesday. “Of course, it will be tough match. I hope they don’t boo me too much,” the five-times Ballon d’Or winner said. “I swear that I’m going to try to be a good boy.”