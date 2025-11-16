Hungary 2-3 Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Parrott Snatches Last-Gasp Playoff Spot For IRL

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Full-Time Update
Could it get more dramatic than this? Troy Parrott has single-handedly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Ireland, and propelled them to the playoffs in incredible fashion. The 23-year-old forward somehow completes his hat-trick at the fag end of the game to push Ireland from 1-2 down to 3-2 victors at full time, which means Heimir Hallgrimsson's side is still in contention for the World Cup!
Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-2 IRL
Ireland fight back! It is Troy Parrott again, who converts his second spot kick of the night to draw the visitors level again in the 80th minute. Hungary will be wary, but know that they would still go through to the playoffs if the scoreline stays this way. Ireland need one more goal to change that and stay alive in their campaign.
Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL
If the scoreline stays at 2-1, Hungary will take the second spot and thus advance to the playoffs ahead of Ireland. Meanwhile, Portugal have stretched their lead to an incredible 7-1 against Armenia.
Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL
The second half is underway at the Puskas Arena. Ryan Manning comes in for Jake O'Brien post the interval for Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene later gets injured and has to be subbed off, with Adam Idah replacing him.
Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Half-Time Update
The scoreline stays at 2-1 after five minutes of added time in the first half. Hungary have benefitted from their consistent attacking forays and have been the better side so far. Let's see if Ireland can fight back to remain in what increasingly looks like a battle for the second spot in Group F.
Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL
Barnabas Varga with an absolute screamer! He chests down Milos Kerkez's cross neatly before belting a sensational strike into the top right corner of the Ireland goal. Hungary restore their lead in the 37th minute, even as Portugal go 4-1 up against Armenia in Porto.
Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Portugal Vs Armenia Update
In Porto, Portugal have surged to a 3-1 lead against Armenia with two goals in 90 seconds from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Neves. Remember that if Portugal win, they are assured a direct passage to the World Cup, ahead of Hungary as well as Ireland.
Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 1-1 IRL
The drama intensifies in this riveting Group F battle for supremacy, as Ireland respond with a penalty in the 15th minute. Attila Szalai fouls Chiedozie Ogbene in the danger area, and after a VAR check, the referee points to the spot. Troy Parrott steps up and delivers with his right foot, sending the ball into the bottom left corner.
Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: HUN 1-0 IRL
Hungary take the lead as early as the third minute! The back-to-back corners are fruitful, as Dominik Szoboszlai's cross in is met by a firm Daniel Lukacs header. The hosts show Ireland they are up for the physical battle.
Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: Kick-Off!
We are underway in Budapest. Hungary kicking from left to right and Ireland in the opposite direction in the first half. The hosts earn an early corner, which leads to another one.
Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: IRL Starting XI
Check out Ireland's line-up:
Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: HUN Starting XI
Here is how Hungary line up for the critical home clash:
Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Hungary vs Republic of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group F game will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels in the country.