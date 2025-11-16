Hungary 2-3 Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Parrott Snatches Last-Gasp Playoff Spot For IRL

Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Troy Parrott, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group F clash between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday (November 16, 2025). The hosts are second in the table with eight points and are still in the running for a direct World Cup berth, though they need Portugal, who face Armenia concurrently, to falter for that to happen. Ireland (7 points) are right behind and could still end up second or even first in the group, if things go their way in a monumental final round of fixtures. Follow the live football score and updates from the HUN vs IRL qualifying match.

16 Nov 2025, 09:40:04 pm IST Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Full-Time Update Could it get more dramatic than this? Troy Parrott has single-handedly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Ireland, and propelled them to the playoffs in incredible fashion. The 23-year-old forward somehow completes his hat-trick at the fag end of the game to push Ireland from 1-2 down to 3-2 victors at full time, which means Heimir Hallgrimsson's side is still in contention for the World Cup!

16 Nov 2025, 09:22:34 pm IST Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-2 IRL Ireland fight back! It is Troy Parrott again, who converts his second spot kick of the night to draw the visitors level again in the 80th minute. Hungary will be wary, but know that they would still go through to the playoffs if the scoreline stays this way. Ireland need one more goal to change that and stay alive in their campaign.

16 Nov 2025, 09:10:23 pm IST Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL If the scoreline stays at 2-1, Hungary will take the second spot and thus advance to the playoffs ahead of Ireland. Meanwhile, Portugal have stretched their lead to an incredible 7-1 against Armenia.

16 Nov 2025, 08:52:17 pm IST Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL The second half is underway at the Puskas Arena. Ryan Manning comes in for Jake O'Brien post the interval for Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene later gets injured and has to be subbed off, with Adam Idah replacing him.

16 Nov 2025, 08:26:50 pm IST Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Half-Time Update The scoreline stays at 2-1 after five minutes of added time in the first half. Hungary have benefitted from their consistent attacking forays and have been the better side so far. Let's see if Ireland can fight back to remain in what increasingly looks like a battle for the second spot in Group F.

16 Nov 2025, 08:17:45 pm IST Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL Barnabas Varga with an absolute screamer! He chests down Milos Kerkez's cross neatly before belting a sensational strike into the top right corner of the Ireland goal. Hungary restore their lead in the 37th minute, even as Portugal go 4-1 up against Armenia in Porto.

16 Nov 2025, 08:10:41 pm IST Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Portugal Vs Armenia Update In Porto, Portugal have surged to a 3-1 lead against Armenia with two goals in 90 seconds from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Neves. Remember that if Portugal win, they are assured a direct passage to the World Cup, ahead of Hungary as well as Ireland.

16 Nov 2025, 07:53:53 pm IST Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 1-1 IRL The drama intensifies in this riveting Group F battle for supremacy, as Ireland respond with a penalty in the 15th minute. Attila Szalai fouls Chiedozie Ogbene in the danger area, and after a VAR check, the referee points to the spot. Troy Parrott steps up and delivers with his right foot, sending the ball into the bottom left corner.

16 Nov 2025, 07:42:39 pm IST Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: HUN 1-0 IRL Hungary take the lead as early as the third minute! The back-to-back corners are fruitful, as Dominik Szoboszlai's cross in is met by a firm Daniel Lukacs header. The hosts show Ireland they are up for the physical battle.

16 Nov 2025, 07:36:07 pm IST Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: Kick-Off! We are underway in Budapest. Hungary kicking from left to right and Ireland in the opposite direction in the first half. The hosts earn an early corner, which leads to another one.

16 Nov 2025, 07:28:23 pm IST Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: IRL Starting XI Check out Ireland's line-up: STARTING XI | Hungary v Ireland



Jayson Molumby comes in for Jack Taylor in our only change from the 2-0 win over Portugal 🔁



KO in 90 minutes, 2pm (3pm local), be loud and proud in the stadium, we need you today 💚🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/6yYYxm9hsQ — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 16, 2025

Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: HUN Starting XI Here is how Hungary line up for the critical home clash: