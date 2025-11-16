Hungary 2-3 Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Parrott Snatches Last-Gasp Playoff Spot For IRL

Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the key updates from the HUN vs IRL, football qualifying match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Troy Parrott, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group F clash between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday (November 16, 2025). The hosts are second in the table with eight points and are still in the running for a direct World Cup berth, though they need Portugal, who face Armenia concurrently, to falter for that to happen. Ireland (7 points) are right behind and could still end up second or even first in the group, if things go their way in a monumental final round of fixtures. Follow the live football score and updates from the HUN vs IRL qualifying match.
LIVE UPDATES

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Full-Time Update

Could it get more dramatic than this? Troy Parrott has single-handedly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Ireland, and propelled them to the playoffs in incredible fashion. The 23-year-old forward somehow completes his hat-trick at the fag end of the game to push Ireland from 1-2 down to 3-2 victors at full time, which means Heimir Hallgrimsson's side is still in contention for the World Cup!

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-2 IRL

Ireland fight back! It is Troy Parrott again, who converts his second spot kick of the night to draw the visitors level again in the 80th minute. Hungary will be wary, but know that they would still go through to the playoffs if the scoreline stays this way. Ireland need one more goal to change that and stay alive in their campaign.

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL

If the scoreline stays at 2-1, Hungary will take the second spot and thus advance to the playoffs ahead of Ireland. Meanwhile, Portugal have stretched their lead to an incredible 7-1 against Armenia.

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL

The second half is underway at the Puskas Arena. Ryan Manning comes in for Jake O'Brien post the interval for Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene later gets injured and has to be subbed off, with Adam Idah replacing him.

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Half-Time Update

The scoreline stays at 2-1 after five minutes of added time in the first half. Hungary have benefitted from their consistent attacking forays and have been the better side so far. Let's see if Ireland can fight back to remain in what increasingly looks like a battle for the second spot in Group F.

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 2-1 IRL

Barnabas Varga with an absolute screamer! He chests down Milos Kerkez's cross neatly before belting a sensational strike into the top right corner of the Ireland goal. Hungary restore their lead in the 37th minute, even as Portugal go 4-1 up against Armenia in Porto.

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: Portugal Vs Armenia Update

In Porto, Portugal have surged to a 3-1 lead against Armenia with two goals in 90 seconds from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Neves. Remember that if Portugal win, they are assured a direct passage to the World Cup, ahead of Hungary as well as Ireland.

Hungary Vs Ireland Live Score: HUN 1-1 IRL

The drama intensifies in this riveting Group F battle for supremacy, as Ireland respond with a penalty in the 15th minute. Attila Szalai fouls Chiedozie Ogbene in the danger area, and after a VAR check, the referee points to the spot. Troy Parrott steps up and delivers with his right foot, sending the ball into the bottom left corner.

Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: HUN 1-0 IRL

Hungary take the lead as early as the third minute! The back-to-back corners are fruitful, as Dominik Szoboszlai's cross in is met by a firm Daniel Lukacs header. The hosts show Ireland they are up for the physical battle.

Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: Kick-Off!

We are underway in Budapest. Hungary kicking from left to right and Ireland in the opposite direction in the first half. The hosts earn an early corner, which leads to another one.

Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: IRL Starting XI

Check out Ireland's line-up:

Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: HUN Starting XI

Here is how Hungary line up for the critical home clash:

Hungary Vs Republic Of Ireland Live Score: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Hungary vs Republic of Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group F game will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: IND A In Trouble After Losing 7 Wickets On 125

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Mohammad Rizwan Holds Fort As PAK Steady The Chase at 134/4

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: South Africa Complete Heist In Kolkata As India Fail To Chase 124 Runs

  4. Ranji Trophy Round 5: Smaran's Hundred, Karun's 95 Give Karnataka Control Over Chandigarh On Day 1

  5. 124 In Kolkata, Too Many For India? 10 Lowest Targets That Ended In Defeat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

  2. ATP 2025 Finals: Carlos Alcaraz Set To Renew Rivalry With Jannik Sinner After Downing Auger-Aliassime In Last 4 Round

  3. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  5. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dreadful Night For Residents Of Kashmir Neighbourhood After Police Station Blast Leaves Nine Dead

  2. Questions Over Handling Of Explosives In Kashmir Amid Probe Into Nine Deaths In Police Station Blast

  3. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Conditions and Temperature Decline Warning

  4. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  5. J&K Announces Ex Gratia After Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  2. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  3. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  4. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  5. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  3. Five Militants Killed After Storming Seminary In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  4. Looking At The Evolution Of The Energy Landscape In Brazil Through Philately

  5. Jaishankar Reviews India–US Ties At Consuls General Conference In New York

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces