NBA Cup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Helps Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points despite being ill and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105 in the NBA Cup on Thursday (November 27, 2025). Gilgeous-Alexander, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, made 12 of 19 field goals and 15 of 17 free throws. Oklahoma City won their 10th straight and became just the fifth team in NBA history to start a season 18-1. The Thunder improved to 4-0 in West Group A and are well-positioned to reach the knockout round.

Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes for the free ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Terrence Shannon Jr
Minnesota Timberwolves guard/forward Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) pass the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Emirates NBA Cup basketball game
A general view of the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7), center, celebrates with Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Luguentz Dort
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Timberwolves vs Thunder NBA Basketball game-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
