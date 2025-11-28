NBA Cup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Helps Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points despite being ill and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105 in the NBA Cup on Thursday (November 27, 2025). Gilgeous-Alexander, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, made 12 of 19 field goals and 15 of 17 free throws. Oklahoma City won their 10th straight and became just the fifth team in NBA history to start a season 18-1. The Thunder improved to 4-0 in West Group A and are well-positioned to reach the knockout round.
