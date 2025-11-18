She Who Flies: New Red Bull TV Film Highlights Highs And Lows Of Freeski World Champion Mathilde Gremaud

The Swiss Athlete’s Documentary Reveals the Mental and Physical Resilience Behind Her Record-Breaking Career

Mathilde Gremaud
Mathilde Gremaud poses for a portrait in a studio in Innsbruck, Austria Photo: Mark Clinton / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Red Bull athlete Mathilde Gremaud is in focus for her new documentary

  • It's be titled as 'She Who Flies'

  • The film explores Gremaud’s evolution as a generational talent

Red Bull athlete Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland), 25, is the focus of She Who Flies, a new 45-minute documentary directed by Matt Pain, premiering worldwide on Red Bull TV on 17 November 2025.

The film explores Gremaud’s evolution as a generational talent who has redefined women’s freeskiing – from pioneering the Switch Double Cork 1440 (two flips and four horizontal rotations, launched and landed backwards) to becoming the first female athlete to win three FIS World Cup Crystal Globes in a single season.

With her trademark precision and creativity, Gremaud makes the extraordinary look effortless, yet She Who Flies reveals the demanding reality behind the medals: major knee surgery in 2017, the departure of her long-time coach, family heartbreak, and coping with anxiety. Through candid narration and interviews with coaches, family, and fellow athletes, the film offers a rare look at the mindset required to stay at the top of an evolving sport.

“I believe that winning and failing are just what I’m going through to become a better version of myself,” says Gremaud. “It’s definitely through my sport and everything I go through that my person is being shaped. I want to be able to share that with people, and I want to try and inspire them.”

At just 25, Gremaud has achieved what few athletes dream of: two World Championship titles (2023, 2025), three X Games golds (2017, 2019, 2021), and Olympic gold, silver, and bronze (2022) – all while continuously pushing the progression of women’s freeskiing.

Who Is Mathilde Gremaud

Mathilde Gremaud is a Red Bull athlete and Swiss freeski champion from Fribourg. Known for her technical precision and fearless progression, she became the first woman to land the Switch Double Cork 1440 and is celebrated for her innovative approach to slopestyle and big air.

Mathilde Gremaud: Career Highlights

  • 2017 - Returns from major knee surgery to win first X Games title

  • 2018 - Olympic silver in Pyeongchang, South Korea

  • 2020 – Lands the Switch Double Cork 1440, a world-first in women’s freeskiing

  • 2022 – Earns Olympic gold and bronze in Beijing

  • 2023 - Wins World Championship Slopestyle

  • 2024 – Wins three World Cup Crystal Globes in a single season (Big Air, Slopestyle and Park & Pipe Overall)

  • 2025 – Defends World Championship Slopestyle title on home snow

