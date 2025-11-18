Germany Vs Slovakia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Sane Makes It Four; GER 4-0 SVK In Red Bull Arena

Germany's Nick Woltemade, center, is congratulated after scoring his sides second goal during the 2026 World Cup group A qualifying soccer match between Luxembourg and Germany in Luxembourg. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Hello and welcome to tonight's FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers featuring Germany national football team who will face Slovakia national football team at the Red Bull Arena in what promises to be an high-intensity clash. The hosts will be looking to continue their winning run of form whereas Slovakia have done well in their last two games, having won four of their five FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Follow the LIVE scores and updates from the GER vs SLO, football qualifying match at the Red Bull Arena

LIVE UPDATES

18 Nov 2025, 02:38:34 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: GER Press Disturbs SVK Concentration Slovakia have not been upto their best right throughout this game and everytime they have occupied the SVK penalty area, the latter have had no answer to their attack. Germany 4-0 Slovakia 60'

18 Nov 2025, 02:31:09 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Still Hosts Rule Possession Second half is began and nothing has changed from the first one as Germans are dominating the ball and Slovakia are sitting deep Germany 4-0 Slovakia 53'

18 Nov 2025, 02:21:28 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: GER Change At HT Felix Nmecha replaces Aleksandar Pavlovic

18 Nov 2025, 02:05:11 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: HT First Half ends, Germany 4 Slovakia 0

18 Nov 2025, 02:03:51 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Mexican Wave Takes Over Red Bull Arena Such has been Germany's performance that the fans inside the Red Bull Arena have been doing the Mexican Wave with Jurgen Klopp joining in as well. Germany 4-0 Slovakia 45'

18 Nov 2025, 02:00:08 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Leroy Sane On Hat-trick! Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane combo at it again. Slovakia have been torn apart by the German attack here. The visitors look shell-shocked here. Will this performance help Wirtz in his club career at Liverpool? Germany 4-0 Slovakia 41'

18 Nov 2025, 01:54:57 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Leroy Sane! Florian Wirtz is making things tick and this time his wonderful pass finds Leroy Sane and the German slots it past Dubravka to make it 3-0! Game over you could say! Germany 3-0 Slovakia 36'

18 Nov 2025, 01:48:11 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Gnabry!! Oh-ho! Germany are tearing apart the Slovakian defence with a through ball from Leon Goretzka to Serge Gnabry and the Bayern forward slots it past Martin Dúbravka. Germany 2-0 Slovakia 29'

18 Nov 2025, 01:41:02 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: SVK Almost Hit Back What a chance missed by Slovakia! Dávid Duris has his effort being saved by Oliver Baumann. Corner taken by the visitors but as it fall for Duris again, his effort goes way wide. Germany 1-0 Slovakia 21'

18 Nov 2025, 01:36:31 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Nick Woltemade!!! Magpies' new signing Nick Woltemade has headed in the goal for Germany, thanks to an assist from their captain Joshua Kimmich. The Germans are in the lead. Germany 1-0 Slovakia 18'

18 Nov 2025, 01:35:09 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Florian Wirtz Making It Work For GER Liverpool fans may not have seen the best of Florian Wirtz at the current present time but the German is making things work for the hosts in their midfield. Germany 0-0 Slovakia 15'

18 Nov 2025, 01:26:37 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Klopp In The House Cameras panned on to the stands and there's Mario Gomez and Jurgen Klopp seated there. The former Liverpool boss is associated with the Red Bull. Germany 0-0 Slovakia 8'

18 Nov 2025, 01:22:13 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Half-Chance For GER Liverpool forward Florian Wirtz floats in a ball in the Slovakian penalty area and Serge Gnabry gets a decent header to it but cannot direct it goal bound. Germany 0-0 Slovakia 4'

18 Nov 2025, 01:17:55 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Kick-off Underway in Leipzig. Huge game this.

18 Nov 2025, 12:40:44 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Streaming Info India: Star Sports Network, SonyLIV UK: Prime Video UK USA: Disney+, Fox Sports, Fubo TV, ViX

18 Nov 2025, 12:17:13 am IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Playing XIs Germany 🇩🇪 vs Slovakia 🇸🇰



Confirmed Line up 👇 pic.twitter.com/VCdnJYXlR9 — soccertalk (@SoccerJabber) November 17, 2025

17 Nov 2025, 11:51:59 pm IST Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: H2H Total matches: 12

Germany won: 8

Slovakia won: 4

Draws: 0