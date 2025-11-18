Germany Vs Slovakia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Sane Makes It Four; GER 4-0 SVK In Red Bull Arena

Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: GER Press Disturbs SVK Concentration
Slovakia have not been upto their best right throughout this game and everytime they have occupied the SVK penalty area, the latter have had no answer to their attack.
Germany 4-0 Slovakia 60'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Still Hosts Rule Possession
Second half is began and nothing has changed from the first one as Germans are dominating the ball and Slovakia are sitting deep
Germany 4-0 Slovakia 53'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: GER Change At HT
Felix Nmecha replaces Aleksandar Pavlovic
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: HT
First Half ends, Germany 4 Slovakia 0
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Mexican Wave Takes Over Red Bull Arena
Such has been Germany's performance that the fans inside the Red Bull Arena have been doing the Mexican Wave with Jurgen Klopp joining in as well.
Germany 4-0 Slovakia 45'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Leroy Sane On Hat-trick!
Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane combo at it again. Slovakia have been torn apart by the German attack here. The visitors look shell-shocked here. Will this performance help Wirtz in his club career at Liverpool?
Germany 4-0 Slovakia 41'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Leroy Sane!
Florian Wirtz is making things tick and this time his wonderful pass finds Leroy Sane and the German slots it past Dubravka to make it 3-0! Game over you could say!
Germany 3-0 Slovakia 36'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Gnabry!!
Oh-ho! Germany are tearing apart the Slovakian defence with a through ball from Leon Goretzka to Serge Gnabry and the Bayern forward slots it past Martin Dúbravka.
Germany 2-0 Slovakia 29'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: SVK Almost Hit Back
What a chance missed by Slovakia! Dávid Duris has his effort being saved by Oliver Baumann. Corner taken by the visitors but as it fall for Duris again, his effort goes way wide.
Germany 1-0 Slovakia 21'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Nick Woltemade!!!
Magpies' new signing Nick Woltemade has headed in the goal for Germany, thanks to an assist from their captain Joshua Kimmich. The Germans are in the lead.
Germany 1-0 Slovakia 18'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Florian Wirtz Making It Work For GER
Liverpool fans may not have seen the best of Florian Wirtz at the current present time but the German is making things work for the hosts in their midfield.
Germany 0-0 Slovakia 15'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Klopp In The House
Cameras panned on to the stands and there's Mario Gomez and Jurgen Klopp seated there. The former Liverpool boss is associated with the Red Bull.
Germany 0-0 Slovakia 8'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Half-Chance For GER
Liverpool forward Florian Wirtz floats in a ball in the Slovakian penalty area and Serge Gnabry gets a decent header to it but cannot direct it goal bound.
Germany 0-0 Slovakia 4'
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Kick-off
Underway in Leipzig. Huge game this.
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Streaming Info
India: Star Sports Network, SonyLIV
UK: Prime Video UK
USA: Disney+, Fox Sports, Fubo TV, ViX
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Playing XIs
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: H2H
Total matches: 12
Germany won: 8
Slovakia won: 4
Draws: 0
Germany Vs Slovakia Live Score: Match Details
Location: Leipzig, Germany
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Date: Tuesday, November 18
Kick-off Time: 01:15 a.m. IST