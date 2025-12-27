Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Shabab LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Karim Benzema-led Side Eye Victory In Jeddah

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Karim Benzema and co look to seek three points when they take on Yannick Carrasco and Al-Shabab in Jeddah in matchday 10 of the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Karim Benzema was Al-Ittihads hero
Hello and welcome to the matchday 11 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, where Al Ittihad will host Al Shabab in an enthralling clash. The hosts are currently placed at the ninth spot on the league table. Al Ittihad have so far amassed 14 points from their opening nine matches. As for their opponents, they are in the 13th spot in the league. Catch the live score and updates, here
Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: CR7 Lighting Up SPL

Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: H2H

  • Total matches: 54

  • Al Ittihad won: 25

  • Al Shabab won: 16

  • Draws: 13

Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Match Details

Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

Date & Kick-off Time: Dec 27 – 11:00 pm IST

Published At:
