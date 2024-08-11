Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

On August 6, 2024, an X account claimed that pop star Taylor Swift had subtly backed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election. The post read: "Taylor Swift just low key endorsed Kamala Harris and MAGA is losing their minds."
The post has garnered more than 3 million views, 1,000 comments, and 38,000 likes. Several other social media accounts also circulated the post, with many claiming that Swift's photo constituted an "unofficial endorsement" of Kamala Harris.
So, Did Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris?
No, Taylor Swift did not officially endorse Kamala Harris. This claim is false, as there is no evidence that Taylor Swift has publicly endorsed any candidate for the 2024 election.
The image in question was taken from Swift's official Instagram account. On August 6, she shared a series of photos from her concerts in Warsaw, Poland, held from August 1 to 3, as part of her Eras Tour.
The rumor about Swift's supposed endorsement originated from one of the 10 photos posted, which shows the singer in a sparkling leotard holding a pink acoustic guitar and making a hand gesture.
In the background, a shadowy silhouette appears to mimic her pose, prompting social media users to speculate that it might represent Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, interpreting it as a subtle endorsement.
In her caption, Swift shared her enthusiasm for the Warsaw concerts, her first performances in Poland, and hinted that they wouldn’t be her last:
"Oh I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!! Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won't be the last... I seriously had the best time 😆 Also want to thank those beautiful crowds for making us the first tour to play 3 nights in a row in your stadium!! I can't believe we have 2 cities left on the European leg of The Eras Tour. It's truly flown by. See you 🔜 Vienna!"
Despite the absence of comments on her post, many social media users on X believed the photo was an endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. One user wrote, "Brilliant @taylorswift13 and she endorsed harris in a creative way," while another speculated, "It's what Taylor calls an 'Easter Egg' which means a clue. She is letting us know she is about to endorse Kamala, probably waiting until she gets off her tour in a few weeks, and will be back in the states (well before the election)."
However, another X account refuted this theory by sharing a different angle of the Warsaw concert photo, revealing that the figure was actually one of Swift's backup performers. The commenter noted, "It's literally a backup singer. Here she is from another angle right before that picture was taken."
Another commenter explained: "As a certified Swiftie, this is her dancer after singing 'The Man' and before she sings 'Lover' but I do think this photo is strategic as Taylor is a true Mastermind."
During her Eras Tour, which started in March 2023, Swift's backup performers have worn a range of costumes, including power suits that resemble the tailored pantsuits often worn by Harris.
Although Taylor Swift did not publicly endorse any political candidate or party until 2020, she is known for her liberal views that align closely with the Democratic Party. She has previously been outspoken in her support for reproductive rights, gender equality, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and gun control.
In the October 7, 2020, issue of V Magazine, just weeks before the November 3 election, Swift made her political stance clear by endorsing the Democratic Party. She stated, "I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs."