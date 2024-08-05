Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup

Taylor Swift has announced five new opening acts for her upcoming London shows.
"Just wanted to tell you about something coming up that I've been so excited about: we're adding 5 incredible artists to our 5 Wembley shows, going on right before Paramore," Swift revealed on her Instagram story.
The five openers for Swift’s shows are:
Aug. 15: Sofia Isella
Aug. 16: Holly Humberstone
Aug. 17: Suki Waterhouse
Aug. 19: Maisie Peters
Aug. 20: Raye
"I asked them to play on this tour because I love their music and I think they'll absolutely smash it in Wembley Stadium," Swift added. "Go check out their music if you haven't already. Gonna be a fun 5 nights."
Last year, Swift praised her longtime friend Waterhouse in an interview with Ssense magazine.
“Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine," Swift stated. "Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world."
In June, the singer also had three openers at Wembley Stadium: Mette, Griff, and Benson Boone.
"It was very, very surreal," Griff shared a couple of weeks after performing for 89,000 screaming fans at Wembley. "Everyone was texting me. My phone was blowing up. ... It was amazing, and it was really cool to do it in my hometown as well."