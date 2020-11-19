Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Date, Show Timings, Tickets And Other Details

The India leg of Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour includes a show in Mumbai on November 19.
It will be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course and will kick off at 5 pm.
His debut concert in India was in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19.
After his debut India show in New Delhi, Travis Scott is set to perform in Mumbai. He had officially added Mumbai stop to his Circus Maximus World Tour in July. It will be his second concert in the country and the first-ever live show in the city. Here's everything you need to know about Travis Scott's Mumbai concert.
Travis Scott Mumbai concert date
Due to the overwhelming demand, the American rapper included a performance in Mumbai in the India leg of his Circus Maximus World Tour.
Scott will perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. As per BookMyShow, the 5-hour gig will kick off at 5:00 PM, where the singer-songwriter will deliver some of his chartbuster tracks, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Butterfly Effect, FE! and more.
Travis Scott Mumbai concert ticket price
While most of the tickets are sold out, a few tickets are still available on BookMyShow.
Here are the ticket categories with their price
Bronze Standing: Rs 5,000
Bronze Seated: 6,500
Silver (Ground & Platform): Rs 7,000
Gold Platform: Rs 15,000
Fan Pit Ground (Left & Right): Rs 16,000
Platinum Lounge (Standing): Rs 30,000
Platinum Lounge (Seated): Rs 35,000
About Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour
Travis’ Circus Maximus World Tour in 2025 spans six countries, including Johannesburg (South Africa), Seoul (South Korea), Sanya (China), Tokyo (Japan), Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Delhi and Mumbai (India).
It originally started in October 2023 and included stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.
His tour in India is being produced by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Live Nation.