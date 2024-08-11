Rapper Travis Scott made headlines when he was recently arrested at a hotel in Paris. He was arrested after he went into an altercation with a security guard. However, a latest report has revealed that the rapper has been released from police custody without any charge. The news was made public by French prosecutors on Saturday.
As reported by the Associated Press, the French authorities let Travis Scott go without any charges. The Paris prosecutor issued a statement and said that they had not charged the rapper because it was a ‘minor’ incident. The statement said, “The police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor.”
Scott was arrested from the Georges V hotel on early Friday after the authorities were called to arrest a man ‘nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard.’ As per multiple reports, the hotel security guard had to intervene when an altercation broke out between the rapper and his bodyguard. Scott was in Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics. He was spotted watching the United States’ basketball semifinal match against Serbia.
The rapper was, earlier, arrested in Miami Beach in June this year. He was arrested for trespassing and public intoxication. Officers reportedly found him at the city’s marina, where he was shouting obscenities at people on a yacht and also refused to comply with orders to leave. On the work front, the rapper’s latest singles have been chart-topping hits. Songs like ‘Fe!n’ and ‘Parking Lot’ have been making numbers.
Scott has been in the news for his relationship with Kylie Jenner. The former couple have two children together – Stormi and Aire.