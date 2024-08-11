Hollywood

Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident

Travis Scott has been released from police custody in Paris. He was arrested on Friday for getting into an altercation with a security guard.

Travis Scott released from custody in Paris
Travis Scott Photo: X
info_icon

Rapper Travis Scott made headlines when he was recently arrested at a hotel in Paris. He was arrested after he went into an altercation with a security guard. However, a latest report has revealed that the rapper has been released from police custody without any charge. The news was made public by French prosecutors on Saturday.

As reported by the Associated Press, the French authorities let Travis Scott go without any charges. The Paris prosecutor issued a statement and said that they had not charged the rapper because it was a ‘minor’ incident. The statement said, “The police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor.”

Scott was arrested from the Georges V hotel on early Friday after the authorities were called to arrest a man ‘nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard.’ As per multiple reports, the hotel security guard had to intervene when an altercation broke out between the rapper and his bodyguard. Scott was in Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics. He was spotted watching the United States’ basketball semifinal match against Serbia.

The rapper was, earlier, arrested in Miami Beach in June this year. He was arrested for trespassing and public intoxication. Officers reportedly found him at the city’s marina, where he was shouting obscenities at people on a yacht and also refused to comply with orders to leave. On the work front, the rapper’s latest singles have been chart-topping hits. Songs like ‘Fe!n’ and ‘Parking Lot’ have been making numbers.

Scott has been in the news for his relationship with Kylie Jenner. The former couple have two children together – Stormi and Aire.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  2. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  3. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  2. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  3. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  4. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  5. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links
  2. Former EAM Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93, PM Modi & More Pay Tribute
  3. Weather News: Delhi Faces Waterlogging, 288 Roads Closed In Himachal Due To Floods | IMD Forecast
  4. Torn Bluetooth Device Leads To Arrest Of Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
  5. SEBI Chief Denies Hindenburg Report: 'Character Assassination Attempt'
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
  3. Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Captivates Hearts With His Speech After He Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  4. Nikkhil Advani On Why He Is Hesitant To Work With Salman Khan Again: He Feels Bad If His Films Make Less Than Rs 300 Crore
  5. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Thousands Protest In Serbia Against Lithium Mining Project; Officials Say Plot Against President
  2. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity' Amid Rise In Violence Against Hindus, Minorities
  3. Turkey Restores Instagram After 9-Day Ban | Here's What Happened
  4. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  5. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13