American rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a five-star hotel in Paris after a fight with a security guard early this morning. As per reports, the incident happened at George V Hotel, at around 5 am, local time.
As per a report in Associated Press, according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor’s office, Travis Scott's arrest occurred after police were called to the Georges V hotel early Friday (August 9) to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard''.
The hotel security guard had intervened in the brawl between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said.
“The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man - possibly a receptionist in the hotel,” said one of the official sources involved in the investigation, as per a report in Daily Mail.
“He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up,'' the source added.
As per a Paris police source, Travis Scott's “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned'' but his interrogation was scheduled by judicial police on Friday, August 9.
Scott, 33, is being kept in a cell on suspicion of “violence against another person,” said the source.
The rapper is currently in Paris for the Olympics. On Thursday, he attended the men's basketball semi-final between Serbia and the US.
For the unversed, this is his second arrest of the year. In June, the 'Type Shit' singer was detained by Miami Beach police on charges of trespassing and public intoxication.
Scott has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and business tycoon, Kylie Jenner.
Travis or his team is yet to comment on the matter.