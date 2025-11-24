German Actor Udo Kier, Known For Blood For Dracula And Flesh for Frankenstein, Passes Away At 81

German actor Udo Kier died on November 23.
His death was confirmed by his partner, artist Delbert McBride.
In his career of over five decades, Kier worked in more than 200 films.
Veteran German actor Udo Kier, known for his work in horror, arthouse and fantasy films, passed away on Sunday (November 23) morning at the age of 81. According to Variety, Udo Kier's death was confirmed by his partner, artist Delbert McBride. In his illustrious career of over five decades, Kier worked with Andy Warhol, Lars von Trier, Madonna, and more.
Udo Kier's career
Kier worked in over 200 films. He rose to fame with Paul Morrissey and Andy Warhol’s Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) and Blood for Dracula (1974). In the next two decades, he worked in European cinema, collaborating with legendary writer-director Rainer Werner Fassbinder on films like The Stationmaster’s Wife, The Third Generation and Lili Marleen. Then, at the Berlin Film Festival, Kier met future two-time Oscar-nominated director Gus Van Sant, who Kier credits with securing him an American work permit and a SAG card.
In the 1990s, he met director Gus Van Sant at the Berlin International Film Festival, which was the turning point of his career. He got the American work permit and a SAG card with the help of Van Sant, who cast him in My Own Private Idaho alongside Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix. The coming-of-age drama was loosely based on Shakespeare’s Henry IV. Kier reached a wider American audience with the film.
Kier also started working with von Trier. He starred in Trier's 1991 film Europa and also featured in several episodes of his long-running horror-thriller series The Kingdom. Breaking the Waves, Dancer in the Dark, Dogville, Melancholia, and Nymphomaniac: Vol. II are some of their other film collaborations.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Armageddon and Blade are some of his other works as a supporting actor. Kier also appeared in Madonna’s book Sex in 1992, and featured in a couple of her music videos for her album Erotica.
His recent appearance was in Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent. Wagner Moura earned the best actor award for the film at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.