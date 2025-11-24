German Actor Udo Kier, Known For Blood For Dracula And Flesh for Frankenstein, Passes Away At 81

Udo Kier's career

Kier worked in over 200 films. He rose to fame with Paul Morrissey and Andy Warhol’s Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) and Blood for Dracula (1974). In the next two decades, he worked in European cinema, collaborating with legendary writer-director Rainer Werner Fassbinder on films like The Stationmaster’s Wife, The Third Generation and Lili Marleen. Then, at the Berlin Film Festival, Kier met future two-time Oscar-nominated director Gus Van Sant, who Kier credits with securing him an American work permit and a SAG card.