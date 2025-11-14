Linkin Park Announces Special Standalone Show In Bengaluru: Check Out Date And Ticket Details

Linkin Park will perform in Bengaluru, two days before Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026.
The announcement was made on Thursday via the band's official Instagram handle.
Have a look at the concert date and ticket details.
Popular rock band Linkin Park is set to headline Mumbai's Lollapalooza India 2026. But before that, the band will have a special standalone show in Bengaluru, two days before the Mumbai concert. Below are the details of Linkin Park's upcoming show.
Linkin Park's Bengaluru show date and ticket details
Linkin Park - Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, on Thursday (November 13), announced that they will perform in Bengaluru at Brigade Innovation Gardens on January 23, 2026, on the From Zero World Tour. With this, the band will have a two-city tour in India.
“This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible,” said Mike Shinoda. “When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn’t enough. We’re thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India.”
Exclusive pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground (LPU) Legacy members has started today, November 14 at 11 AM IST, and 1 PM IST for LPU Passport Plus members.
General on-sale of tickets From Zero World Tour - Bengaluru will go live on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 12 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.
What will Linkin Park perform during India tour?
Both Bengaluru and Mumbai concerts will celebrate their chart-topping new album FROM ZERO.
The band will perform both new hits like The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is the Crown and other iconic tracks like In The End and Numb, among others.
Linkin Park Mumbai concert details
Linkin Park will headline this year's Lollapalooza India. They will perform on January 25, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.
The cult American Rockers won multiple Grammys and sold over 100 million records worldwide, and redefined music for teenagers with their hard-hitting fusion of rock, rap and raw emotion.
Recently, Linkin Park received two Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album (From Zero) and Best Rock Performance (The Emptiness Machine) for the 2026 Grammy Awards.