Linkin Park Announces Special Standalone Show In Bengaluru: Check Out Date And Ticket Details

Linkin Park will perform in Bengaluru, two days before Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Linkin Park India tour
Linkin Park extends India tour
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Linkin Park will perform in Bengaluru, two days before Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026.

  • The announcement was made on Thursday via the band's official Instagram handle.

  • Have a look at the concert date and ticket details.

Popular rock band Linkin Park is set to headline Mumbai's Lollapalooza India 2026. But before that, the band will have a special standalone show in Bengaluru, two days before the Mumbai concert. Below are the details of Linkin Park's upcoming show.

Linkin Park's Bengaluru show date and ticket details

Linkin Park - Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, on Thursday (November 13), announced that they will perform in Bengaluru at Brigade Innovation Gardens on January 23, 2026, on the From Zero World Tour. With this, the band will have a two-city tour in India.

“This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible,” said Mike Shinoda. “When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn’t enough. We’re thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India.”

Linkin Park to perform in India at Lollapalooza 2026 - Instagram/Linkin Park
Linkin Park To Headline Lollapalooza India 2026: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details

BY Garima Das

Exclusive pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground (LPU) Legacy members has started today, November 14 at 11 AM IST, and 1 PM IST for LPU Passport Plus members.

General on-sale of tickets From Zero World Tour - Bengaluru will go live on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 12 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Related Content
Related Content

What will Linkin Park perform during India tour?

Both Bengaluru and Mumbai concerts will celebrate their chart-topping new album FROM ZERO.

The band will perform both new hits like The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is the Crown and other iconic tracks like In The End and Numb, among others.

Pitbull India Tour dates and ticket details - Instagram/Pitbull
Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Linkin Park Mumbai concert details

Linkin Park will headline this year's Lollapalooza India. They will perform on January 25, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

The cult American Rockers won multiple Grammys and sold over 100 million records worldwide, and redefined music for teenagers with their hard-hitting fusion of rock, rap and raw emotion.

Recently, Linkin Park received two Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album (From Zero) and Best Rock Performance (The Emptiness Machine) for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns