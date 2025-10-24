Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

Pitbull will make his much-anticipated comeback to India with the I'm Back World Tour this December
He will have two concerts in India
Here are the dates and ticket details of Pitbull's India tour
Global sensation Armando Christian Prez, aka Pitbull, is returning to India with his I’m Back world tour. The global Grammy Award-winning artist will fly to the subcontinent this December. During his two-day India leg, the rapper is set to stage on fire with his chartbuster songs and electrifying performances. Here are the details of the Pitbull India 2025 tour.
When is Pitbull performing in India?
The international artist will have two concerts in India: HUDA Ground in Gurugram on December 6 and Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 8, 2025.
Pitbull concert 2025 ticket booking
Pitbull India tour is presented by BookMyShow Live. Tickets for Pitbull's concert in India will go on sale on October 25 at 12 noon (IST).
Pitbull expressed his excitement for India tour. He said, "It’s truly an honour to perform back in India, we look forward to bringing the party back. Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee!"
Several international stars, including Guns N’ Roses, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Alan Walker, Coldplay, Akon, and Bryan Adams, among others, have performed in India in recent times. Apart from Pitbull, Travis Scott, Calvin Harris, John Mayer, Linkin Park & other international artists are set to perform in India in 2025-2026.