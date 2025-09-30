John Mayer’s India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Musician To Perform In Mumbai In January 2026

John Mayer’s first India concert in 2026: Here are the details of the Grammy award winner's concert date, venue and ticket details.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
John Mayer India concert
John Mayer to make his India debut with a show in Mumbai Photo: Instagram/John Mayer
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • Celebrated singer-songwriter John Mayer will perform in India next year

  • The seven-time Grammy winner will perform a one-night-only show in Mumbai

  • Mayer expressed excitement about performing in India for the first time

American singer-songwriter and guitar player John Mayer is all set to perform in India. It marks his debut in the country. The seven-time Grammy winner will perform in India next year. The event has been produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. Mayer expressed his excitement about his long-awaited debut in India. The show will take place in Mumbai in 2026. Below are the details of John Mayer's India concert 2026.

John Mayer India Concert Date And Venue

The renowned musician will make his India debut on January 22, 2026. The 47-year-old singer will perform a one-night-only show at Mumbai's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Mayer is the latest artist to perform in India next January. Linkin Park and Dream Theater are ready to set the stage on fire with their concerts next year.

As per reports, Mayer, in a statement, shared, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."

Lollapalooza India 2026 Lineup - Instagram/Lollapalooza India
Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Kehlani To Perform At The Music Festival In Mumbai

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

John Mayer India Concert Ticket Details

Tickets for the Mayer's concert will open with an exclusive RuPay pre-sale on October 12, 2025, at 12 pm. General ticket sales will be available from October 14, 2025, at 1 pm. All tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

Linkin Park to perform in India at Lollapalooza 2026 - Instagram/Linkin Park
Linkin Park To Headline Lollapalooza India 2026: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details

BY Garima Das

Who is John Mayer?

In his career of more than two decades, Mayer has delivered hits in several genres, including rock, folk, and pop. Gravity, Your Body Is a WonderlandDaughtersSlow Dancing in a Burning Room, Waiting On the World to Change and New Light, among others, are some of his chartbusters. He has sold over 20 million albums and collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Eric Clapton, B.B. King and more.

So, get ready for the electrifying stage presence and immersive live music experience.

Published At:
