American singer-songwriter and guitar player John Mayer is all set to perform in India. It marks his debut in the country. The seven-time Grammy winner will perform in India next year. The event has been produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. Mayer expressed his excitement about his long-awaited debut in India. The show will take place in Mumbai in 2026. Below are the details of John Mayer's India concert 2026.
John Mayer India Concert Date And Venue
The renowned musician will make his India debut on January 22, 2026. The 47-year-old singer will perform a one-night-only show at Mumbai's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Mayer is the latest artist to perform in India next January. Linkin Park and Dream Theater are ready to set the stage on fire with their concerts next year.
As per reports, Mayer, in a statement, shared, "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here. To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating."
John Mayer India Concert Ticket Details
Tickets for the Mayer's concert will open with an exclusive RuPay pre-sale on October 12, 2025, at 12 pm. General ticket sales will be available from October 14, 2025, at 1 pm. All tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.
Who is John Mayer?
In his career of more than two decades, Mayer has delivered hits in several genres, including rock, folk, and pop. Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland, Daughters, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, Waiting On the World to Change and New Light, among others, are some of his chartbusters. He has sold over 20 million albums and collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Eric Clapton, B.B. King and more.
So, get ready for the electrifying stage presence and immersive live music experience.