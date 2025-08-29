Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Kehlani To Perform At The Music Festival In Mumbai

On Friday, the line-up for Lollapalooza India 2026 was announced. The two-day music festival will take place in Mumbai in 2026.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Lollapalooza India 2026
Lollapalooza India 2026 Lineup Photo: Instagram/Lollapalooza India
Summary
  • Lollapalooza India 2026 is taking place on January 24 and 25, in Mumbai

  • Linkin Park, Playboi Carti, Kehlani and others will perform at the music festival

  • The festival will see performances by Indian artists

Lollapalooza India 2026 is back with its fourth edition. The much-awaited line-up has been announced on Friday (August 29). American rock band Linkin Park and Playboi Carti will be headlining Lollapalooza India 2026.

Scheduled to take place on January 24 and 25, 2026, in Mumbai, the annual music festival will witness icons who shaped entire generations with their new voices redefining global sounds.

Have a look at Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up

This year's edition will be headlined by Linkin Park, who are making their India debut. It will be a cathartic moment for the fans who had grown up hearing the anthems like In the End, Numb, Crawling and others. Their recent releases include Lost, Friendly Fire and their latest album From Zero. The rock band won multiple Grammys and sold over 100 million records worldwide, and redefined music for teenagers with their hard-hitting fusion of rock, rap and raw emotion.

Linkin Park to perform in India at Lollapalooza 2026 - Instagram/Linkin Park
Linkin Park To Headline Lollapalooza India 2026: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details

BY Garima Das

American rapper and singer Playboi Carti known for Magnolia, Sky and Stop Breathing, will also headline the festival along with Linkin Park. LANY, Calum Scott, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, and quintet legendary rock band Mother Mother are also part of the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India. Other performers include YUNGBLUD, known for anthems such as Parents and Fleabag, Grammy-nominated Kehlani, and Knock2.

Indian artists to perform at Lollapalooza India 2026

Metal band Bloodywood is returning to the stage. Prithvi Presents and South Asian indie-rooted force Baalti will also perform at the Lolla stage.

Ankur Tewari, The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera and MXRCI are also performing at Lollapalooza India.

The two-day festival will also see upcoming indie music discoveries, from Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, and Trance Effect.

BookMyShow Live is the co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition, along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Published At:
