Have a look at Lollapalooza India 2026 line-up

This year's edition will be headlined by Linkin Park, who are making their India debut. It will be a cathartic moment for the fans who had grown up hearing the anthems like In the End, Numb, Crawling and others. Their recent releases include Lost, Friendly Fire and their latest album From Zero. The rock band won multiple Grammys and sold over 100 million records worldwide, and redefined music for teenagers with their hard-hitting fusion of rock, rap and raw emotion.