Linkin Park To Headline Lollapalooza India 2026: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details

Linkin Park will make their debut in India at Mumbai's Lollapalooza in January 2026.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Linkin Park Lollapalooza India 2026
Linkin Park to perform in India at Lollapalooza 2026 Photo: Instagram/Linkin Park
Summary
  • Linkin Park will make their long-awaited India debut at Lollapalooza India 2026

  • The concert is part of their From Zero World Tour

  • The band will perform in Mumbai on January 25, 2026.

Good news for all the fans of Linkin Park out there! Your favourite rock band is all set to come to India in 2026. The band will headline Lollapalooza India 2026 as part of their From Zero World Tour. It marks their first-ever concert in the country.

Linkin Park confirms performing at Lollapalooza India 2026

The official Linkin Park website has confirmed the Mumbai show. As per reports, the band's co-founder, Mike Shinoda, shared a message with Indian fans, saying, "India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them."

Earlier, Lollapalooza India’s Instagram captions teased about the band's concert. "From zero to hundred. Experience the next level of live music at Lolla India 2026," read the caption of one of the presales posts, referring to Linkin Park’s 2024 album From Zero.

Linkin Park concert date, venue, ticket booking details

Linkin Park returned in September 2024 after a hiatus of seven years. They introduced their co-lead singer, Emily Armstrong, after Chester Bennington’s sudden demise. The band is going to kick-start their From Zero World Tour on August 29 in Omaha and will end it in Switzerland in June 2026.

Here are the details of Linkin Park’s India tour.

Lollapalooza India 2026 is the fourth edition of the musical extravaganza, which will be held in Mumbai, which will be held on January 24–25, 2026. Earlier, it hosted artists like Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, OneRepublic, Sting, Green Day, and AP Dhillon, among others. This year, the music festival will reportedly see more than 40 artists.

The general ticket sale for Lollapalooza India 2026 opened at 12 noon on August 28 via lollaindia.com and BookMyShow.

One can also purchase the VIP Ticket, with which they can get an on-field viewing at the main stages and can also access the VIP Lounge.

With the Lolla Platinum pass, the ticket holders get access to air-conditioned lounges, while the Lolla Platinum Pits, offers shuttle service between festival entrances and other complementary services.

The cult American Rockers will perform at Lollapalooza India on January 25, 2026, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. 

About Linkin Park

Formed in Agoura Hills, California, in 1996, the band's current artists consist of original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn, and new recruits vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

Published At:
