Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Details: When And Where To Book Tickets

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Details: Here's when and where you can book tickets for the upcoming concert.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert details
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert details Photo: X
Spanish singer-songwriter, Enrique Iglesias, popularly known for his songs like Bailando, Hero, and Rhythm Divine, is all set to be back in India after a gap of 13 years. Here are the details of his concert in India.

Enrique Iglesias India Tour concert date and venue

Global pop star Enrique Iglesias will return to India after more than a decade. He will perform in Mumbai on October 30, 2025. The concert will be held at MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert is being produced by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, and is part of Iglesias' global tour, with Abu Dhabi, the next destination.

Iglesias' first performance in India was in 2012, during his Euphoria World Tour, when he skipped Mumbai. He had performed in Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

NFT Ticketing: A New Era For Events And Concerts

BY Nexa Desk

When and where to book tickets for Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert

Fans of Enrique can now register on the District App. Ticket sales will roll out in phases:

Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 1:

Starts: Friday, June 20, 12 PM IST

Ends: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST

Available on: [Priceless.com](https://www.priceless.com/music?country=in)

Mastercard Pre-sale Phase 2:

Starts: Sunday, June 22, 12 PM IST

Ends: Friday, June 27, 12 PM IST

Available on: District App

General Sale begins Friday, June 27, 5 PM IST

Mastercard holders will also have access to special packages that include artist moments and curated city experiences.

EVA Live founder Deepak Chaudhary called Enrique Iglesias' return to India a "historic moment".

"With a resurgence of interest in iconic global performers, Enrique’s return reaffirms our mission to deliver world-class entertainment," he said.

Recently, several international stars including Guns N’ Roses, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Alan Walker, Coldplay, Akon, and Bryan Adams, among others set the Indian stage on fire with their performances.

