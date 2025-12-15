After Fog Delay, Lionel Messi Arrives In Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in the national capital around 10:45am but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions in Delhi

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
After Fog Delay, Lionel Messi Arrives In Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi kicks a football during the GOAT India Tour 2025, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi's charter flight to Delhi was delayed due to foggy conditions in national capital

  • Football great to have have a meet and greet session before heading to Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • This is last of his four city stops in the GOAT India tour

After his flight from Mumbai was delayed considerably due to fog in Delhi, Argentine football great Lionel Messi eventually arrived in the national capital on Monday (December 15) for the fourth and final leg of his GOAT India Tour.

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his hectic three-day trip to India, was to land in New Delhi around 10:45am but his charter flight was held up due to inclement weather in the city.

PTI reported that Messi landed at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 2:30pm, and headed to the Leela Palace Hotel where he will have a meet and greet session for about an hour with a select few people.

His last set of engagements include an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a ticketed event and a photo-shoot programme at Purana Qila before leaving for the airport for the return to Miami, his current base.

The World Cup winner entertained fans in Mumbai on Sunday, posing for photos alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and various Bollywood stars, including Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, and politicians. Before Mumbai, he also made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg was disrupted by chaos at the venue as angry fans ripped apart seats and stormed the Salt Lake Stadium pitch after not getting even a glimpse of the superstar, who was surrounded by politicians and officials.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
Tags

