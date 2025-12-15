After Fog Delay, Lionel Messi Arrives In Delhi For Final Leg Of GOAT India Tour

Lionel Messi's charter flight to Delhi was delayed due to foggy conditions in national capital
Football great to have have a meet and greet session before heading to Arun Jaitley Stadium
This is last of his four city stops in the GOAT India tour
After his flight from Mumbai was delayed considerably due to fog in Delhi, Argentine football great Lionel Messi eventually arrived in the national capital on Monday (December 15) for the fourth and final leg of his GOAT India Tour.
Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his hectic three-day trip to India, was to land in New Delhi around 10:45am but his charter flight was held up due to inclement weather in the city.
PTI reported that Messi landed at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 2:30pm, and headed to the Leela Palace Hotel where he will have a meet and greet session for about an hour with a select few people.
His last set of engagements include an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a ticketed event and a photo-shoot programme at Purana Qila before leaving for the airport for the return to Miami, his current base.
The World Cup winner entertained fans in Mumbai on Sunday, posing for photos alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and various Bollywood stars, including Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, and politicians. Before Mumbai, he also made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The Kolkata leg was disrupted by chaos at the venue as angry fans ripped apart seats and stormed the Salt Lake Stadium pitch after not getting even a glimpse of the superstar, who was surrounded by politicians and officials.
(With PTI inputs)