Fog Delays Lionel Messi's Delhi Arrival, Deferring Flight From Mumbai

Argentine football great Lionel Messi is reportedly at the Mumbai airport currently and is expected to leave soon for the last set of engagements on his GOAT India tour, which includes an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a ticketed event

Outlook Sports Desk
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi meets young enthusiasts during the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
  • Lionel Messi's flight held up due to foggy conditions in Delhi

  • Argentine football great to leave from Mumbai once weather clears up

  • Messi visited Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai prior to this

Lionel Messi's arrival in Delhi for the fourth and final leg of his GOAT India tour on Monday (December 15, 2025) has been delayed, after his flight was deferred due to inclement weather in the national capital.

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in Delhi earlier in the morning but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions in the city.

According to a PTI report, the Argentine football great is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to leave soon for the last set of engagements, which includes an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a ticketed event.

The football superstar regaled fans in Mumbai on Sunday evening, posing alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and a number of Bollywood celebrities and politicians. Before Mumbai, he also made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg was disrupted by chaotic scenes at the Salt Lake Stadium as frustrated fans ripped apart seats and stormed the pitch after failing to catch a glimpse of the World Cup winner, who was surrounded by politicians and officials.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
