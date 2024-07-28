United States

Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans in Munich enjoyed a free 'Eras Tour' concert from the Olympia Berg Hill, a unique vantage point offering a bird's eye view of the stadium. This phenomenon, dubbed "Taylor-gating," saw fans gathering with blankets and umbrellas to watch the show without tickets.

Taylor Swift Munich Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Fans Light Up The Stadium With Their Flashlights As The Singer Sings 'Marjorie' Photo: X
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans in Munich, Germany enjoyed the Eras Tour for free. On Saturday morning, Swifties gathered on Olympia Berg Hill, a grassy overlook southeast of the stadium, providing a direct, bird's eye view of the performances.

This phenomenon, known as "Taylor-gating," saw fans bringing umbrellas and blankets to watch the entire show without paying hundreds of dollars for an official pass to watch the Bejeweled singer.

Unlike other stadiums, the 200-foot hill towers over the entire arena, giving fans without tickets the chance to catch a distant view of the three-plus hour production. Videos on X/Twitter showed every inch of grass covered with enthusiastic viewers.

The Olympiapark website states, "From the very top, there is a magnificent view of the Olympic Park, Munich and the Alps. For decades, however, the Olympic Hill has also been a popular destination for enjoying free open-air concerts."

With temperatures in the high 80s, fans danced in the open-roofed Olympiastadion as atomizers sprayed mist onto the concertgoers on the floor. A strong heat warning for Munich, Germany, ended just moments before Taylor Swift took the stage. According to AccuWeather, the warning lasted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"So this is my very first show that I've ever played in Munich," Swift announced during her "Lover" era segment to the 74,000 cheering attendees inside the arena. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for coming out and hang out with us tonight, giving us your Saturday night."

She also acknowledged the thousands of fans listening outside the stadium.

She added, "Also we have people in a park outside of the stadium. It makes us feel so incredibly welcome. We're gonna spend all night trying to make it up to you."

The visuals particularly looked beautiful as Taylor Swift sang the song 'Marjorie,' a song about her grandmother, at the Eras Tour in Munich. Swifties light up their flashlights as part of the 'Eras Tour Rituals' as the singer serenades the crowd.

The Olympiastadion, built for the 1972 Summer Olympics, hosted 80,000 fans for track and field competitions. While the world's best athletes compete in Paris, Swift will perform her first two sold-out shows at the Olympic venue, located 530 miles from the 2024 Summer Games.

