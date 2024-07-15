Watch Taylor Swift Dazzle In New 'Speak Now' Dress At The Eras Tour In Milan. Here's What The Fan Theories Say!

On the second night of her tour stop in Milan, Swift emerged for her third era wearing a purple, swirly gown reminiscent of Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night." The "Enchanted" singer graced the catwalk in the sparkly showstopper, featuring thin shoulder straps. She performed just one track from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" at San Siro Stadium before disappearing into a magical fog.