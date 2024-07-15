United States

Watch Taylor Swift Dazzle In New 'Speak Now' Dress At The Eras Tour In Milan. Here's What The Fan Theories Say!

Taylor Swift dazzled fans in Milan with a brand-new 'Speak Now' dress during her Eras Tour, igniting fresh fan theories. Discover the story behind her stunning attire and the rumors it sparked.

Taylor Swifts New Speak Now Dress
Taylor Swift Debuts A New 'Speak Now' Gown At The Eras Tour In Milan Photo: X
info_icon

Taylor Swift surprised the audience with a third brand-new dress revealed on the Eras Tour in Milan on Sunday night.

On the second night of her tour stop in Milan, Swift emerged for her third era wearing a purple, swirly gown reminiscent of Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night." The "Enchanted" singer graced the catwalk in the sparkly showstopper, featuring thin shoulder straps. She performed just one track from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" at San Siro Stadium before disappearing into a magical fog.

This dress is the latest addition to the Eras Tour wardrobe. On Saturday night, Swift debuted a brand-new Roberto Cavalli "Fearless" dress and a Vivienne Westwood "Tortured Poets" gown.

Taylor Swift's "1989" outfit. - X
Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses

BY Outlook International Desk

Cavalli shared a closer look at the tiger-striped "Fearless" dress on Instagram, captioning it: "A night to remember: @taylorswift arrives in Milan. The #RobertoCavalli atelier has crafted a mesmerizing #RobertoCavalliCouture short party dress with a fringed skirt, entirely embroidered with crystals and micro-beads, evoking the iconic Roberto Cavalli #RayOfGold print look."

Westwood's white "Tortured Poets" couture gown resembles Swift's other "I love you, it's ruining my life" dress, but with a different message: "Who's afraid of little old me? You should be."

While Milan is one of the world's leading fashion capitals, fans online speculated that the new dresses might hint at an upcoming album or music video announcement.

Taylor Swift Sings A Travis Kelce Surprise-Song Mashup During Night 3 Of The Eras Tour In Amsterdam - X
Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce on stage at the Eras Tour London - Getty Images
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day

BY Outlook International Desk

