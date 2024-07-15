Watch Taylor Swift Dazzle In New 'Speak Now' Dress At The Eras Tour In Milan. Here's What The Fan Theories Say!

Taylor Swift surprised the audience with a third brand-new dress revealed on the Eras Tour in Milan on Sunday night.
On the second night of her tour stop in Milan, Swift emerged for her third era wearing a purple, swirly gown reminiscent of Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night." The "Enchanted" singer graced the catwalk in the sparkly showstopper, featuring thin shoulder straps. She performed just one track from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" at San Siro Stadium before disappearing into a magical fog.
This dress is the latest addition to the Eras Tour wardrobe. On Saturday night, Swift debuted a brand-new Roberto Cavalli "Fearless" dress and a Vivienne Westwood "Tortured Poets" gown.
Cavalli shared a closer look at the tiger-striped "Fearless" dress on Instagram, captioning it: "A night to remember: @taylorswift arrives in Milan. The #RobertoCavalli atelier has crafted a mesmerizing #RobertoCavalliCouture short party dress with a fringed skirt, entirely embroidered with crystals and micro-beads, evoking the iconic Roberto Cavalli #RayOfGold print look."
Westwood's white "Tortured Poets" couture gown resembles Swift's other "I love you, it's ruining my life" dress, but with a different message: "Who's afraid of little old me? You should be."
While Milan is one of the world's leading fashion capitals, fans online speculated that the new dresses might hint at an upcoming album or music video announcement.