Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses

Taylor Swift wowed her fans with brand-new "Fearless" and "Tortured Poets" dresses during her performance in Milan, Italy—a country where she hasn't performed in 13 years.
The "Fearless" dress featured gold and black tiger stripes, adding a fresh twist to the sparkle, shine, and fringe of her other Eras outfits.
"I was looking at the list of cities we get to tour and I thought, 'I just can't wait to party with those Italians,'" Swift said at the start of her show in Italy's fashion capital.
During "The Tortured Poets Department" set, Swift appeared in a white gown reminiscent of her "I love you, it's ruining my life" dress worn at 31 European shows. In Milan, however, her gown bore the intriguing message, "Who's afraid of little old me? You should be."
The summer heat in Milan was intense, with temperatures reaching 85 degrees. Drawing inspiration from Zürich's heat preparedness measures, where Swift had performed earlier, the city implemented similar precautions to protect fans. Reflective covers were handed out to fans waiting for hours before the doors to San Siro Stadium opened.
According to AccuWeather, the high temperatures posed a risk of dehydration and heat stroke for those engaging in strenuous activities.
Swift, who is always attentive to her fans' well-being, called for help when she saw distressed Swifties in the crowd. In Zürich, she stopped her songs to ensure fans received the necessary assistance.
In Italy, misters on the floor sprayed water droplets on the crowd, and free water was available until 6 p.m., after which fans could purchase water for €3.