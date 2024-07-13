Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is on her biggest tour of al time – the Eras Tour, and her fans are doing whatever they can to attend the tour. To add some ease to swifties’ struggles, Southwest Airlines has decided to help. The Airlines is stepping up to help Taylor Swift fans catch the superstar's Eras Tour when it returns to the U.S. this fall, offering special flights to key cities on the tour schedule.
In a statement released this week, the budget carrier expressed its excitement: "Southwest is excited to welcome Swifties and looks forward to celebrating with them as they hit the road to see one of the most successful female artists of all time!"
Swift's record-breaking tour will hit Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 19, and 20, followed by shows at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on October 25, 26, and 27.
Taylor Swift-themed flight numbers
Adding a fun twist for fans, some of the Southwest flight numbers are cleverly themed around Taylor Swift. On October 17, Flight 22 will travel from Baltimore/Washington Airport to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, and Flight 1989 will fly from Nashville to Miami. On October 20, fans can board Flight 1313 from Miami to Nashville or Flight 1213 from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood to Baltimore/Washington.
Other special flights for swifties:
- October 24: Flights from New Orleans to Austin and Baltimore/Washington.
- October 25: Flights from Dallas (Love Field) and San Antonio to New Orleans.
- October 27: Flights to Baltimore/Washington, Dallas (Love Field), San Antonio, and New Orleans.
Eras Tour to conclude in December
As the Eras Tour returns to the U.S. in October, it moves closer to its grand finale. During her 100th Eras show in Liverpool on June 13, Taylor Swift announced that the tour will wrap up in December. In an emotional speech before her 10-minute rendition of "All Too Well," Swift expressed her gratitude to her fans for their dedication.
"You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation," Swift said. "Just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!"
For fans eager to catch Swift on her iconic tour, Southwest Airlines' additional flights offer a convenient and themed travel option to join the festivities.