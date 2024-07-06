United States

Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos

Various Hollywood stars have brought their unique musical styles to the Ambani weddings, creating unforgettable experiences that blend the best of global entertainment with traditional Indian festivities.

Various Hollywood stars have graced the weddings of Indian billionaire family, the Ambani family. Photo: Getty images/X
India's richest, the Ambani family, known for their extravagant celebrations, has hosted some of the most illustrious weddings in India. Indian billionaire couple, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, have three children - two Sons, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, and one daughter, Isha Ambani.

Isha got married to Anand Piramal in 2018 and Akash got married to Shloka Mehta in 2019. Both the weddings were grand and extravagant.This year, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the Indian billionaire is getting married to Radhika Merchantt and the wedding bash is already making headlines for its exorbitant events.

Among the many highlights of these grand weddings are the performances by international music stars. From Beyonce to Justin Bieber, Ambanis have got them all for their beloved kids' great day.

Here's a look at some of the Hollywood singers who have graced Ambani weddings with their performances:

Justin Bieber

The most recent addition to the list is Justin Bieber, who performed at the Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Bieber sang some of his biggest hits, including "Sorry," "What Do You Mean," and "Baby." His performance elicited mixed reactions online, with some appreciating his presence and others feeling the vibe didn’t quite match the traditional Indian wedding setting.

Katy Perry

International pop sensation Katy Perry entertained guests at Anant and Radhika’s second pre-wedding bash held on a cruise touring Italy and France. Perry performed tracks like "Rise" and "Fireworks," adding a touch of international flair to the celebrations.

Backstreet Boys

The legendary band Backstreet Boys also took part in Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities in Europe. Their iconic hits added a nostalgic element to the cruise celebrations.

Rihanna

Rihanna's performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding event in Jamnagar became a major talking point. She not only performed her own hits but also danced to the popular Indian tune "Zingaat" alongside Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Chris Martin (Coldplay)

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, performed at the pre-wedding celebration of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in 2019. He was joined by The Chainsmokers for a rendition of "Something Just Like This," making it a memorable musical night.

Maroon 5

The band Maroon 5 added to the post-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in 2019. The newlyweds were seen dancing to their tunes, making it a lively and unforgettable event.

Beyoncé

In 2018, Beyoncé graced the wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal with a performance that resembled a mini-concert. Complete with intricate outfits and background dancers, Beyoncé's show was a spectacular highlight of the celebrations. She wore a Sandeep Khosla – Abu Jani outfit for her performance, blending Indian fashion with her iconic style.

John Legend

John Legend also performed live at Isha Ambani’s wedding celebrations in 2018. His soulful music added a touch of elegance to the already grand affair.

