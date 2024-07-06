Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House

Last night, Isha Ambani dazzled in a vibrant blue saree at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The saree was designed by Schiaparelli, making it a standout piece for the star-studded event. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled Isha, revealing that this is the first custom-couture saree created by Schiaparelli's creative director, Daniel Roseberry.
Isha’s pre-draped blue saree was beautifully paired with a structured, shimmery silver blouse adorned with sequins and crystals. To accessorise, Isha chose a stunning diamond necklace, a square-shaped headpiece, and matching shimmering stud earrings.
However, fashion enthusiasts on the internet quickly pointed out a fascinating detail. The Instagram page @couturesoireebyadeel, run by Adeel R, noted that while this saree is the first by Daniel Roseberry, it is not the first by the Schiaparelli fashion house. The first Schiaparelli saree was actually designed in 1935 by Elsa Schiaparelli herself, inspired by the iconic Maharani Sita Devi of Kapurthala, also known as Princess Karam.
Maharani Sita Devi was a fashion icon in her time, known for her impeccable style. Elsa Schiaparelli was so captivated by the princess's elegance that she created an entire collection inspired by her.
In a historic quote, Princess Karam shared her excitement about being a muse for Schiaparelli: "I was thrilled to see that some of the dressmakers were actually inspired for their new models this year by some of the saris I wore in the summer of 1934."
This 1935 collection included the first Schiaparelli saree, featuring elements like harem pants and sari-like evening gowns, reflecting Princess Karam's unique fashion sense. The collection even made it to the pages of Harper's Bazaar, significantly changing the perception of slender silhouettes and the structural design of evening gowns at the time.
Also, in the fashion book "Frocking Life: Searching for Elsa Schiaparelli" by Billy Roy, the 1935 collection is described as featuring "sari-like drapes" rather than explicitly being called "saris."